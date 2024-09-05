Contesting From Two Assembly Seats Not Sign Of Weakness: Omar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Budgam- National vice president Omar Abdullah Thursday said contesting from two assembly seats is not a sign of weakness, but proves the strength of his party.

Abdullah has filed nomination for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from two seats - Ganderbal and Budgam.

“My colleagues wanted to show that the NC is not fighting this election from a weak position, but a strong one. My contesting from two seats is not a sign of weakness, but strength, it is the proof of the NC's strength,” Abdullah told reporters here after filing nomination papers.

The former chief minister said if there was any danger of his losing from Budgam, then his party colleagues would not have allowed him to contest from here.

“Whether it is Baramulla, Srinagar or Anantnag, there is a wave in favour of the NC and we hope that the party will be successful and the alliance candidates will also win,” he added.

The NC has an alliance with the Congress for the three-phase assembly polls.

Abdullah said the ground situation is in favour of his party and expressed hope the results of the election would prove that.

“We are not like those fools who talked about 400 plus (seats) and then stopped at 240. I hope when the counting takes places, we will be successful,” he said.

To a question about BJP general secretary Ram Madhav's allegations that ex-militants are campaigning for NC and PDP, Abdullah said the BJP leader should prove his charges.

“Even that we know who the independents are that are being fielded in this election, and who will benefit from their fighting, I think it is a bit rich of Ram Madhav to say that NC is taking benefit from ex-militants. Show us where?

“The campaign has just only started. I am sure he has access to all the intelligence reports. There is not a single function of ours that is not monitored by the IB, CID or others, all the videos are there, please show us where we are taking support from militants or surrendered militants,” he said.

The NC vice president said he was under the impression that as a result of what New Delhi did in August 2019,“these people were rendered neutral, that they had no more say”.

“But, clearly Madhav is suggesting these people actually hold power over what the voters will decide. Which then would suggest that everything they have done after August 5, 2019 has been for nothing,” he said.

Abdullah said if his party is elected to power, investigations will be launched into the allegations of corruption and“mis-governance” during the last few years of lieutenant governor's rule.

“We have already said it in our manifesto that the world will be let known through the assembly that people of J-K are not in favour of the decisions taken here. There will be an investigation into the era of mis-governance in the last five-six years, allegations of corruption, and allegations made by senior IAS officers. If any discrepancy is found, then they will be held accountable,” he added.

Asked about Congress' district president in Ganderbal announcing to contest against him, Abdullah said such things were expected when the alliance between the two parties took place.

“We knew such things will happen. You cannot make 100 per cent people happy in a party during elections. I am satisfied that the dissentions in our party are less than what we expected.

“My colleagues have left their expectations on one side to work for the party and the alliance. I do not have words for them and my regards for them has increased. But, there are some people who have kept their self-interest on top. The voters will decide on them,” he said.

Expressing hope that the people will follow the example set in the Parliamentary polls of participating in the elections in large numbers and not boycotting the process, the NC leader said the maps of certain constituencies were redrawn in the delimitation exercise to benefit the BJP and the voters will have to see to that.

“Most of its (delimitation) impact is seen in Jammu. Attempts have been made to change Muslim-dominated constituencies so as to help the BJP, but it remains to be seen how much it would benefit the BJP. We are hopeful that people will participate in the elections in large numbers.

“It used to be said that the NC benefits from boycott. But, we did not see any boycott in the parliamentary polls and we won two out of three. God willing, there will be no boycott this time also and NC will succeed,” he added.

To a question about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on contracts in J-K going into the hands of non-locals, Abdullah said the people of J-K have a right on their resources.

“Outsiders should not get any contracts. They do not do it in other states. Let them do it in Ladakh. There are different set of laws for Ladakh and for J-K despite the fact that we were created from a single state, by a same order. A non-local cannot buy land or work there or take contracts, but that rule is not applicable for J-K,” he said.

Earlier, addressing his party workers here, Abdullah said the assembly election is a fight for“our identity and if we don't fight for it, all the development has no meaning”.

“New Delhi will try its best to muzzle our voices. Those who stayed away from elections throughout their lives have suddenly started believing in democracy,” he said, referring to the participation of some former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

Asking people to stop the BJP from forming the government in J-K, Abdullah said his party needs to get at least 60 to 70 seats in the elections.

“The assembly that is going to be formed won't be the same assembly, it won't have the same powers. But we will put our best show to revive back that strong assembly of ours,” he added.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Budgam for showering love on him.