SOCAR To Meet Full Gas Demand Of Bulgaria's Asarel Medet Complex

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will deliver 370,000 cubic meters of natural gas to Bulgaria's "Asarel-Medet" mining and enrichment complex by the end of this year, according to the complex's executive director, Nikolay Peltekov, Azernews reports.

"SOCAR started supplying natural gas to 'Asarel Group' on June 21 this year through 'M-Gaz' company. Currently, these fuel volumes cover our total demand. 'Asarel' is expected to buy 370,000 cubic meters of natural gas from SOCAR by the end of this year," Peltekov said.

He noted that "Asarel Group" uses compressed natural gas (CNG) due to the lack of a connection to Bulgaria's gas transportation and distribution network. Peltekov added, "With the start of supply from SOCAR, we expect that natural gas prices will be more competitive, and its consumption will increase for technological needs, as well as for the new cogeneration plant that we plan to build on the company's territory."

Currently, "Asarel Group" consumes about 1.3 million cubic meters of gas per year, primarily supplied as CNG during the winter months. Peltekov stated, "We expect that gas consumption will be approximately 100 million cubic meters per year after the cogeneration unit, which is planned to be built for electricity production, is put into full operation."

"Asarel-Medet" is the largest mining company in Bulgaria, focusing on the open mining and processing of copper and other ores. The company produces and supplies high-quality copper concentrates and cathode copper.