SOCAR To Meet Full Gas Demand Of Bulgaria's Asarel Medet Complex
Date
9/5/2024 10:07:38 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will deliver 370,000
cubic meters of natural gas to Bulgaria's "Asarel-Medet" mining and
enrichment complex by the end of this year, according to the
complex's executive director, Nikolay Peltekov,
Azernews reports.
"SOCAR started supplying natural gas to 'Asarel Group' on June
21 this year through 'M-Gaz' company. Currently, these fuel volumes
cover our total demand. 'Asarel' is expected to buy 370,000 cubic
meters of natural gas from SOCAR by the end of this year," Peltekov
said.
He noted that "Asarel Group" uses compressed natural gas (CNG)
due to the lack of a connection to Bulgaria's gas transportation
and distribution network. Peltekov added, "With the start of supply
from SOCAR, we expect that natural gas prices will be more
competitive, and its consumption will increase for technological
needs, as well as for the new cogeneration plant that we plan to
build on the company's territory."
Currently, "Asarel Group" consumes about 1.3 million cubic
meters of gas per year, primarily supplied as CNG during the winter
months. Peltekov stated, "We expect that gas consumption will be
approximately 100 million cubic meters per year after the
cogeneration unit, which is planned to be built for electricity
production, is put into full operation."
"Asarel-Medet" is the largest mining company in Bulgaria,
focusing on the open mining and processing of copper and other
ores. The company produces and supplies high-quality copper
concentrates and cathode copper.
