Zelensky On F-16 Incident: No Details To Be Disclosed Pending Probe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The details and causes of the F-16 crash in Ukraine on August 26 will be revealed once the investigation is completed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said this in an interview with NBC News , Ukrinform reports.

"I can't disclose this information in detail, in accordance with our legislation. We need to complete the investigation, and only then will we reveal the information to our partners – on what was done, what was the cause," Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine currently has no sufficient number of F-16 fighter jets in service.

President: Ukraine used F-16 to shoot down Russian missiles during massive attack

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian side lost an F-16 jet while repelling a massive Russian missile and drone strike on August 26. Fighter pilot Oleksiy Mes died in the crash.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces stated that during the aerial battle, the F-16 jets have proven highly effective, having downed four cruise missiles.