COLTS UPGRADE TO MATRIX HELIX TURF: HELLAS DELIVERS HIGH PERFORMANCE FIELD AMID TIGHT SCHEDULE

Matrix Helix® synthetic turf was installed by Hellas at Lucas Oil and can be found in 17 different facilities.





Hellas installed a Cushdrain® below the surface to enhance cushioning and reduce injury risks.





Hellas installed Geo Coolfill® infill, a 100% organic material that improves energy restitution, foot control, and lowers field temperatures by up to 400. This combination of advanced products underscores the Colts' dedication to creating a safer, high-performance playing surface for their athletes.





The key strengths of Matrix Helix® synthetic turf is its stable footing that maximizes cleat interaction with superior shock absorption. The innovative shape memory technology of Helix involves curled monofilament fibers that securely hold the infill in place, preventing migration and splash-out.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Indianapolis Colts will be playing on a successfully installed Matrix Helix® monofilament field at Lucas Oil Stadium that includes an environmentally friendly organic infill, plus shock pad that is designed with safety and performance enhancement in mind. Hellas, the Official Turf Partner of the Indianapolis Colts, surpassed expectations by completing the installation of a Matrix Helix synthetic turf system in just 12 days. Despite a tight schedule that included Olympic Trial swimming and Big 10 Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Hellas efficiently managed the installation within this narrow timeframe.

The Colts demonstrated a commitment to athlete safety by choosing top-tier products for their new field. They opted for Hellas'

Matrix Helix monofilament turf system, which was installed after the National Football League called for a replacement due to safety concerns with the previous slitfilm field. Pete Ward, Chief Operating Officer of the Indianapolis Colts said, "The decision to install new turf at Lucas Oil Stadium was made with a focus on player safety and performance. The Matrix Helix turf designed by Hellas provided the stadium and our organization the best option. We appreciate Hellas'

dedication and diligence throughout the installation process and we are thrilled with the result." The Colts also selected the Cushdrain® shock pad, providing enhanced cushioning and reducing injury risks, and Geo Coolfill® infill, a 100% organic material that improves energy restitution, foot control, and lowers field temperatures by up to 400. This combination of advanced products underscores the Colts' dedication to creating a safer, high-performance playing surface for their athletes.

As one of 17 NFL facilities with Matrix Helix turf installed by Hellas for 13 different NFL teams, the key strengths of this monofilament fiber are its stable footing that maximizes cleat interaction with superior shock absorption. The innovative shape memory technology of Helix involves curled monofilament fibers that securely hold the infill in place, preventing migration and splash-out. Hellas continues to push through the Hoosier state installing Matrix Helix turf at Michigan City High School in Northern Indiana and at Salem High School in Southern Indiana. Hellas will also be making its own impact globally by installing a Matrix Helix turf field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England once again as Hellas is a part of NFL London for the second straight year.

About Hellas – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. With complete control over product manufacturing and the ownership and operation of heavy construction equipment, Hellas provides a comprehensive one-stop-shop for turf, tracks, courts, and sports lighting projects. Alongside hundreds of successful K-12 and collegiate sports construction projects, Hellas has installed turf at both practice and home fields for various NFL teams in addition to the Indianapolis Colts including the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, and Houston Texans. Hellas has also installed Matrix Helix turf at SoFi Stadium, home of the LA Rams and LA Chargers, as well as Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Practice facilities for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, and Washington Commanders are among the sites where Hellas has installed Matrix Helix turf. For more information, please visit .

About Indianapolis Colts

– Based in Indianapolis, the Colts are an American professional football team competing in the National Football League (NFL) as a member of the American Football Conference South Division. Since 1987, the Colts have been the host team for the NFL Scouting Combine. The team played in the RCA Dome from 1984 to 2007, and their home games are currently held at Lucas Oil Stadium, which opened in 2008. For more information, visit Colts.

