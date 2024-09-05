Truckit CEO Andrew Lindsay To Join Sustainability Panel At International Society For Intelligent Construction (ISIC) Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TruckIT contributes to heavy sustainability by automating, digitizing, and streamlining error prone, redundant processes and manual tasks

ATLANTA, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruckIT co-founder and CEO Andrew Lindsay will be part of the“Sustainability through Technologies” panel at the International Society for Intelligent Construction (ISIC) conference, held Sept. 10-12 in Orlando, Fla. The panel, held at 2:55 pm on Sept. 12, features Lindsay and TruckIT representing construction technology; Soheil Nazarian of the University of Texas at El Paso representing academia; Tom Yu from the Federal Highway Administration; Ben Worel and Rebecca Embacher from the Minnesota Department of Transportation; Brian Pidwerbesky from Fulton Hogan (N.Z.), representing contractors; as well as Liang Gao from XCMG (China) and Paul Angerhofer from Moba (USA), representing manufacturers.



ISIC's mission is to promote intelligent construction technology applications within the life cycle of infrastructure (survey, design, construction, operation, and maintenance/rehabilitation) while adapting to environmental conditions and minimizing risk. In addition to Lindsay's panel, TruckIT will be part of the conference, displaying at booth #13.

“The construction industry has an innate responsibility to consider sustainability and environmental concerns in nearly every decision that we make,” said Lindsay.“TruckIT's mission is to digitize the manual processes that hamper efficiency across every construction organization and jobsite. One of the benefits of having connected digital tools is that we can achieve better asset utilization-like minimizing heavy trucks idling at load sites or waiting for drop off, burning fuel, when those deliveries could have been scheduled and 'staggered' through digital dispatch.”

Prior to co-founding TruckIT, Lindsay's construction company Astra Group built major infrastructure projects including the majority of the Atlanta BeltLine project, a biking/walking path and greenway that has improved connectivity for 45 Atlanta neighborhoods, added 1,300 acres of new parks and green space, and led to an estimated $10 billion in economic growth.

TruckIT's web and mobile leverages advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and IoT connectivity. TruckIT's AirTicketTM e-Ticketing solution provides the construction material supply chain with a fully automated, paperless system for record keeping, reconciliation, material monitoring and billing, with real-time ticket data accessible for all participating stakeholders within the material chain of custody.

About TruckIT

TruckIT's cloud-based technology platform with web and mobile applications automates the heavy construction material supply chain by streamlining error prone and manual tasks related to ordering, dispatching, project management, ticketing, reporting, and accounting workflows. TruckIT's productivity tools integrate with IoT devices, accounting software, existing business systems, scalehouses, and more. TruckIT powers performance by simplifying operations with an easy-to-use solution that drives efficiency for owners, contractors, consultants, haulers, DOT's, and material producers throughout the US, South America, and Canada. Visit to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact information: Colby Buell ...