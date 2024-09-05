Arabella Advisors Hires Luis Rodriguez As Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company, a certified B Corporation, continues to build on its mission to enable clients to achieve more social and environmental impact.

Washington, DC, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors proudly welcomes Luis Rodriguez as its new Chief Officer, effective August 12, 2024. With a proven track record in leadership and innovation, Rodriguez will play a crucial role in advancing Arabella's technology and strategic vision.

“I am thrilled to welcome Luis Rodriguez to Arabella Advisors as our Chief Technology Officer. His impressive background in technology leadership, success in managing complex systems and driving innovation will be instrumental as we advance our technology strategy, ” said Himesh Bhise, President and CEO of Arabella Advisors.“ Luis's ability to integrate technology solutions with business goals will help us enhance our operational capabilities and better serve our clients, supporting our mission to create lasting social impact.”

In his role, Rodriguez will oversee all technology initiatives across the company. His leadership will be pivotal in driving strategic technology decisions, ensuring the scalability and security of Arabella Advisors' systems, and enhancing both internal and external-facing technology solutions.

" I am excited to take on the role of Chief Technology Officer at Arabella Advisors, where I will be dedicated to advancing our technology initiatives and supporting the organization's impactful work, ” said Luis Rodriguez. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to drive technological advancements and continue to push the boundaries of innovation, ensuring that our solutions are both cutting-edge and aligned with our mission to drive positive change.”

Rodriguez brings extensive experience from his previous role as Chief Information Officer at Powerfleet, Inc., where he managed global enterprise systems, infrastructure, and SaaS architecture. His background also includes significant roles at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Westwood One, and Viacom, where he led technology initiatives and product development with a focus on revenue generation and operational efficiency. Luis holds an MBA in Information Systems and Finance from New York University and a BS in Accounting from Montclair State University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in New Jersey.

About Arabella Advisors: Arabella Advisors is a business dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable. Along with our clients, we are working to build a better future-one with healthy air, water, and food for all, with strong democracies and engaged citizens, with flourishing communities, expanded opportunity and enhanced equity. We help our clients by sharing our expertise and experience, which includes providing outsourced operational support to nonprofit organizations.

Proudly a certified B Corporation, Arabella Advisors has been recognized as a Great Place to Work and a two-time recipient of Entrepreneur Magazine's“Best Entrepreneurial Companies” award.

