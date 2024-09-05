Arrangr Adds Zoom's Former Head Of Product, Data And AI To It's Senior Board Of Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arrangr adds former Zoom Head of Product, Data and AI Josh Dulberger to it's Board of Advisors

Josh is the third former Zoom senior executive to join our team which says volumes about what Arrangr has accomplished

- Josh Dulberger

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Arrangr announced the appointment of Josh Dulberger to the company's Board of Advisors. Josh brings second to none product expertise and AI capabilities to Arrangr, underscored by his former position as Head of Product, Data and AI at Zoom. Josh joins Harry Moseley, Zoom's former CIO and Laura Padilla Zoom's former head of Global Channels and Business Development as the third former senior Zoom team member to join Arrangr, Inc..

"The future of productivity lies in AI-driven tools that can handle complex tasks, like scheduling logistics, while prioritizing what truly matters. I'm excited to join Arrangr's advisory team in order to contribute to building an assistant that can juggle everything from flight delays to finding the perfect meeting venue.” Said Josh Dulberger, former head of Product, Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).“Arrangr will move professionals away from reactive calendar-Tetris, allowing them to focus on high-value work that drives real impact."

"I am honored to have Josh Dulberger join our Board of Advisors and add to our senior leadership team's breadth and depth," said Adam Scott Perl, Arrangr's CEO and Co-Founder. "Josh is the third former Zoom senior executive to join our team which says volumes about what Arrangr has accomplished to date - as well as where we are headed in the near future with our forthcoming version 3.5. Arrangr is a cutting-edge advanced tool for the professional looking to schedule simple and/or complicated meetings quickly and easily. Arrangr is a full-featured and functional web application that handles all aspects of arranging a meeting from A - Z."

Josh joins Arrangr at a point where Arrangr has experienced global exponential growth as it continuously streamlines and improves its user interface and functionality based on customer feedback. Setting up meetings is different from one company to another and from one individual to another. However, Arrangr has built a SaaS solution that can handle both inbound and outbound scheduling that is both full-featured and flexible. Arrangr's forthcoming version 3.5 will take this accomplishment to the next level while Arrangr's international application usage continues in over 140+ countries across the globe.

About Josh Dulberger:

Josh is a product leader that has built products, teams, and companies at a variety of growth stages, where data and AI are central to the core value of the products. Most recently, he built and led the first AI product team at Zoom, launched Zoom's first AI product, and Zoom's first large language models in 2022.

About Arrangr:

Arrangr is the world's leader in integrated scheduling, where both inbound and outbound meeting scheduling is necessary for a fully comprehensive solution. No two meetings are the same, and Arrangr has spearheaded the development of a fast and straightforward professional grade solution that can be used by large-scale Fortune 500 deployments, smaller-scale operations and business individuals.

