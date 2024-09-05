Voluntary Carbon Credit Market Track To Hit US$ 14,560.17 Million Globally With 25.3% CAGR From 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Voluntary Carbon Credit Market

Rising consumer preference for environmentally responsible products and brands drives companies to invest in carbon credits, thereby driving growth.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to our latest research report, the voluntary carbon credit market is anticipated to witness rapid growth. The market was valued at USD 1,908.41 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 14,560.17 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.3% from 2024 to 2032.What are Voluntary Carbon Credits (VCCs)?Voluntary carbon credits offer a way for businesses and companies to offset their carbon emissions by buying and selling carbon credits on a voluntary carbon market (VCM). VCMs operate as decentralized markets, meaning the conventional carbon credit market doesn't govern them. Using VCM, organizations, and businesses can sell carbon credits to fund their projects. The amount of carbon offset is converted into a financial instrument called a carbon credit.Businesses, governments, and individuals use voluntary carbon credits to buy carbon credits and offset their emissions. Companies often participate in VCM due to shareholder pressure or to promote sustainability. With several companies setting ambitious targets to achieve net-zero emissions, the voluntary carbon credit market is anticipated to grow.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleWhat are Key Report Findings?.The market size was valued at USD 1,908.41 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 14,560.17 million by 2032..The rising interest in diverse projects beyond renewable energy and traditional reforestation drives market growth..The voluntary carbon credit market segmentation is primarily based on project type, end user, and region..The North America region accounted for the largest share of the market.Who are Key Market Players?The key industry participants include standard organizations, brokers, and buyers from several sectors. They focus on innovations, credibility, and other strategic developments to drive business growth. The voluntary carbon credit market key players are listed below:.3Degrees.Carbon Credit Capital.CarbonBetter.Climate Partner GmbH.EKI Energy Services Ltd..Finite Carbon.Natureoffice GmbH.South Pole Group.TEM (Tasman Environmental Markets).TerrapassRequest for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingWhat are Market Drivers and Opportunities?Rising Technological Advancements: Advances in technology improve the transparency and accuracy of carbon credit projects by making it easier to verify the carbon reductions claimed. Besides, the development of online marketplaces increases market accessibility by facilitating the trading, selling, and buying of carbon credits.Growing Demand for Carbon Offset Projects: The growing demand for carbon offset projects is another factor fueling the voluntary carbon credit market sales. Several factors, such as regulatory pressures and rising corporate sustainability goals, fuel the increased demand for carbon offset projects.Increasing Consumer Interest: The surging consumer interest in diverse projects, which include blue carbon projects, soil carbon sequestration, and carbon capture and storage, is driving the growth of the industry.Which Region Leads Market Growth?North America accounted for the largest voluntary carbon credit market share. This is primarily due to the presence of well-developed financial markets and trading platforms in the region. Besides, high levels of investments in carbon capture and renewable energy further drive the regional market growth.Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to rising awareness and commitment to CSR initiatives. Besides, the rapid urbanization and industrialization in major nations such as China support regional market expansion.Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buyingHow is Market Segmentation Done?By Project Type Outlook.Removal/Sequestration projects.Avoidance/Reduction projectsBy End User Outlook.Aviation.Energy.Power.Buildings.Transportation.Industrial.Forestry.OthersBy Regional Outlook.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoVietnamoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaFAQsWhat is the growth rate of the voluntary carbon credit market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest share of the market?The North America region accounted for the largest share of the voluntary carbon credit market.Which project type is projected to witness the fastest growth?The avoidance/reduction project type is anticipated to witness the fastest growth.Which end user held the largest market share?The power segment accounted for the largest share of the voluntary carbon credit market.Browse PMR's Voluntary Carbon Credit Market Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:Voluntary Carbon Credit Market Size is Projected to be US$ 14,560.17 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2024 to 2032Browse More Research Reports:Bifacial Solar Market:Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market:Power Rental Market:Microcarriers Market:MRO Distribution Market:About Polaris Market Research:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+1 929-297-9727

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.