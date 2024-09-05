BRS Condemns Arrest Of Former Digital Media Director

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS has condemned the arrest of the former director of Telangana Digital Dileep Konatham and demanded his immediate release.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao termed the arrest of Dileep as“illegal”.

Dileep had been reportedly arrested for certain objectionable posts on his social media accounts.

Rama Rao said in a statement that in a brazen display of“autocratic” governance, Dileep Konatham was“illegally” arrested without any formal information or clarity on the charges against him.

He stated that this arrest comes after a series of incidents where Dileep questioned the inefficiency of Revanth Reddy's government, which seems to be using revenge politics to silence critics.

BRS Working President KTR added that despite a previous reprimand from the High Court for such actions, the state government continues to target those who speak out, showcasing a complete disregard for democratic principles.

Demanding Dileep's immediate release, KTR asserted that no number of false cases or arrests will stop the voices that question this administration.

The BRS leader further added that the blatant suppression of freedom of speech in Telangana has been going on for the last nine months, reflecting a shift towards autocracy under Congress rule.

Meanwhile, on learning about Dileep's arrest several BRS leaders rushed to Hyderabad Police Commissioner's office and demanded his immediate release.

Former minister Jagadish Reddy, R S Praveen Kumar, Dasoju Sravan and others reached the Police Commissioner's office.

Former minister and BRS leader T. Harish Rao has condemned Dileep's arrest and termed it a clear sign of growing authoritarianism in the state.