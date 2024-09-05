Dalfen Industrial Acquires Las Vegas Industrial Property

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial has announced that it has acquired an industrial property Las Vegas' top performing southwest submarket. This deal was sourced off-market, and the transaction was facilitated by Colliers . This increases Dalfen's Las Vegas footprint.

West AB Business Center, Las Vegas, NV

Continue Reading

West AB Business Center is a 43,600 square foot facility located in the Las Vegas' top performing Southwest industrial submarket with immediate access to the Strip, I-15 and I-215 freeways and Harry Reid International Airport . Notable tenants in the area include FedEx , Sunbelt Rentals

and a variety of Strip-oriented service businesses.

"Strong demand drivers in Las Vegas coupled with limited competitive supply in the area make this acquisition a great addition to our Las Vegas portfolio," said

John Endres , Dalfen's Market Lead for Las Vegas. "We are seeing robust demand for functional industrial product under 50K SF in our local portfolio and across the country. This building is very well located and is perfectly configured to meet that demand."

"As evidenced by our continued acquisitions in Las Vegas, Dalfen has a strong belief in the market's fundamentals," says Rich Weiss , Regional SVP of the West Region. "We intend to continue acquiring and developing last mile properties in this market for the foreseeable future."

With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial owns and operates over 2.6 million square feet of industrial space in the state of Nevada.

About Us

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate firms in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. The company focuses on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution facilities, owning and operating over 55 million square feet of premier industrial properties nationwide. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Dalfen Industrial