Equinor ASA - Key Information Relating To Full Redemption Of Bond Loan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issuer: Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR)

ISIN for loan: NO0010689607

Original maturity date: 16 September 2025

New maturity date: 9 September 2024

Redemption price: NOK 99.56

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584