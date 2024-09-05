Schweiger Dermatology Group Named To The Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America In 2024 For The 8Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group continues to demonstrate its exceptional growth and excellence by being named to the prestigious 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for 2024. This is the 43rd edition of the

Inc. 5000, which ranks companies based on three years of annual revenue growth and is considered America's entrepreneurial benchmark. This marks the 8th consecutive year that Schweiger Dermatology Group has secured a coveted spot on the list.

Since its founding in 2010 by Dr. Eric Schweiger, Schweiger Dermatology Group has rapidly expanded, now with over 100 offices and more than 400 top-tier providers in eight states. Schweiger Dermatology Group's sustained momentum is driven by their dedication to delivering world-class dermatological care combined with a patient-centric philosophy that prioritizes accessibility, innovation and results. In 2023, Schweiger Dermatology Group introduced the complementary expertise of allergy care into their practice, increasing the breadth of specialized care offered to patients.

"We are honored to once again be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said Dr. Eric Schweiger, Founder and CEO of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "Achieving this milestone for the 8th year in a row speaks volumes about our team's unwavering dedication to excellence in patient care. Our growth is a direct reflection of our commitment to providing the highest quality dermatology services and ensuring that our patients have access to top-tier care when they need it most."

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is a leading medical and cosmetic dermatology practice with over 100 offices throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri. Schweiger Dermatology Group has received

