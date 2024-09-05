Horatio Launches OOH Campaign To Transform CX Outsourcing Perceptions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Horatio , the modern outsourcing company disrupting the way companies work through cutting-edge CX services to transform business efficiency, launched their first OOH campaign in New York Cit y where the company is headquartered. The advertising campaign, which comes on the heels of their digital commercial debut , emphasizes the significance of authentic and purposeful customer interactions in today's increasingly digital world.

Horatio's inaugural OOH campaign, launched in partnership with 10k Advertising , is a mix of street advertising and wild posters found in Tribeca, Soho, the Flatiron, Union Square, Madison Square – and all along the West Side Highway. It was designed to highlight the escalating demand for comprehensive omnichannel customer experience and business outsourcing support. According to recent research , companies who choose to outsource business processes report an average cost savings of 15-30% through the types of services Horatio offers.

"Our first OOH campaign reflects Horatio's steadfast dedication to making the outsourcing process more human-centric. By emphasizing the importance of integrating communication channels and genuine interactions, Horatio looks to revolutionize how outsourcing is perceived and managed, ensuring a more personalized and empathetic approach to customer support," said Alex Ross , Horatio Co-Founder and COO.

Horatio, who has a superior track record for providing personalized CX by combining the latest technologies with human interactions, recently expanded their services to include Trust and Safety and KYC services consulting. Their clients, predominantly based in North America, include sectors in EdTech, finance, healthcare, SaaS, and travel and hospitality.

Horatio was co-founded in 2018 by three former Columbia Business School classmates, CEO Jose Herrera , COO Alex Ross

and CFO Jared Karson . All employees at Horatio are fluent in both English and Spanish. Recently, the company broadened its footprint in Latin America by inaugurating a new office in Bogotá, Colombia, and expanding its existing office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. As seen on Forbes,

and Bloomberg , Horatio was recently named #354 on

2024's Inc 5000 list .

Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in Bogota, Columbia, Santo Domingo and Santiago, Dominican Republic. For more information about Horatio please visit hirehoratio

