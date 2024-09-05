Mount Sinai Eldercare Celebrates National PACE Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New program "Steady PACErs" helps seniors stay connected, healthy, and fit.

HIALEAH, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September is National PACE Month-an opportunity to celebrate PACE (the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly). PACE helps seniors live independently in their homes and communities, while providing a better quality of life with dedicated caregivers, transportation, full medical care, and opportunities for socialization.

In honor of National PACE Month, Mount Sinai Eldercare, which just marked its first anniversary on Sept. 1, is launching Steady PACErs, a fitness program designed to engage program participants to take charge of their health and fitness goals and prevent health decline.

A collaborative effort between physical therapy, occupational therapy, and recreational therapy, Steady PACErs

is an

individualized program to aid seniors with activities of daily living, functional mobility, strengthening, health decline prevention, contracture management, and improving overall quality of life.

As people age, their skeletal muscle function declines,

according to a recent study

in the journal BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine.

Mount Sinai Eldercare's new fitness concept actively focuses on achieving and maintaining optimal physical, mental, and psychosocial functioning. Its benefits include:



Incentive for participants to prevent health decline

Reduction of fall risk through therapeutic exercises/activities

Individualized programming

Maintains/promotes body function

Promotes sense of community Improves compliance with HEP (Home Exercise Program)

"While we have provided fitness training, occupational, physical, and recreational training to our program participants since our inception, this branded program takes the best of each specialty, offering a synergistic and all-encompassing approach to fitness and movement," explains Lynda Barcelo, Vice President, Managed Care & Population Health.

All individualized programs are participant-specific based on cognitive and physical function and prior to signing up for the program, participants will undergo evaluation from PT/OT to determine their program type, per PACE guidelines.

The program will also expand beyond the 30-minute customized exercise sessions to include educational seminars, group therapeutic classes, and environment negotiations.

