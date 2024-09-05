Circle Inc. Unveils Positor AI Beta Service At South Summit Korea 2024, Revolutionizing Localization For Games & Content

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First public unveiling at the 2024 South Summit Korea.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- B2B solution development company Circle Inc (CEO: Karl Lim) announced the launch of the beta service for its innovative localization solution, Positor AI .Positor AI is a localization support solution specialized in the game and content sectors, addressing the localization challenges that are essential for global expansion through advanced AI and localization expertise. Game developers and content creators can utilize this solution to save max. 90% in time and costs compared to traditional localization methods, significantly maximizing their operational efficiency.From real-time professional translation to expert review and automatic error correction, all provided in one stop.Among the various fields of localization, translating games and content is particularly challenging due to the complex terminology and cultural contexts involved. However, Positor AI is innovative in its ability to provide professional translations in real-time by utilizing its self-developed AI deep learning-based translation engine.Additionally, expert review is incorporated, allowing for versatile application in all tasks where translation quality is crucial. The advanced technology, which understands context and automatically corrects errors, ensures high customer satisfaction.Currently, numerous games are being launched on global distribution platforms such as Steam, Play store, and App store using the Positor AI solution, and digital content creators from various fields are actively utilizing Positor AI as well.Through the launch of this beta version, the company plans to actively incorporate diverse feedback from game and content creators to continuously improve the service.Game developers and content creators interested in participating in the beta service of Positor AI can apply on the official Positor AI website.First booth exhibition at the 'South Summit Korea 2024'.Positor AI plans to participate in the ' South Summit Korea 2024 (Gyeonggi startup summit)' and will have its first booth exhibition alongside the launch of its beta service.This event, hosted by Gyeonggi province of South Korea and co-organized by the Gyeonggi economic and science promotion agency and Spain's south summit, is the first international AI & deep tech focused startup event to be held in Asia. It will feature 250 booths, including startups, big tech companies, and promotional halls, with participation from over 100 renowned domestic and international investors(VCs).Positor AI has successfully advanced to the finals of the startup IR pitching competition 'G-star audition', which is held in conjunction with the Gyeonggi startup summit, and has been selected as one of the top 30. The g-star audition, taking place for the first time this year, is a competition for IR pitching by aspiring entrepreneurs in the deep tech sector and startups that are less than seven years old.Karl Lim, ceo of circle, stated, "I believe that the launch of this beta service and our exhibition at the South Summit Korea 2024 are important first steps for Positor AI to gain recognition on the global stage." He added, "we aim to leverage this opportunity to connect with domestic and international companies and investors, widely promote the Positor AI solution, and establish a foothold for entering the global market."For more detailed information regarding the beta service and the booth exhibition at the South Summit Korea 2024, please visit the official website .

