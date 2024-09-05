First Delivery Of Mpox Vaccines Arrives In DR Congo
Kinshasa: The first delivery of almost 100,000 doses of mpox vaccines arrived on Thursday in Democratic Republic of Congo, which is at the centre of an outbreak of the disease.
"The vaccines have arrived in the DRC. They are now on their way to storage areas and the vaccination campaign should begin at the end of the month," Laurent Muschel head of the EU's health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) told AFP.
