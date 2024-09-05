PAAFR Acting Director Affirms Importance Of 36Th GCC Agricultural Ministers Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Acting Director of the Public Authority of Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAFR) Asmaa Al-Otaibi affirmed on Thursday the importance of the 36th meeting of the Gulf Technical Committee for Food and Agricultural Standards, held in the Qatari capital of Doha.

In a statement for KUNA, Al-Otaibi said that the meeting tackled several issues regarding GCC joint efforts in the field of agriculture and food security, most importantly enhancing future strategies for food security in the GCC.

She affirmed Kuwait's support for all efforts in the GCC regarding that matter, stressing that it is considered as part of joint cooperation.

Al-Otaibi mentioned that the meeting also discussed the unified law (the system) issued to protect and utilize living aquatic wealth of the GCC countries, in addition to the guide for collecting and transporting animal samples between GCC countries.

She expressed her appreciation for Qatar on hosting the meeting and their generous hospitality. (pickup previous)

