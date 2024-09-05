Brands Lose 3.5% Amazon 1P Revenue Over Price Discrepancies And Shortages - Channelengine's Vendor Hub Helps Recover It

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelEngine , leading ecommerce marketplace integrator, has launched Vendor Hub featuring a Recovery Management solution designed to boost profitability on Amazon. This cutting-edge tool recaptures revenue lost to operational discrepancies in Amazon's first-party (1P) selling model, ensuring brands no longer leave money unearned.

For brands selling through Vendor, approximately 3.5% of revenue remains unpaid due to unresolved disputes over shortages and pricing discrepancies. Leveraging over a decade of expertise in Vendor operations, ChannelEngine's Recovery Management solution reclaims this lost revenue. For many brands, this seemingly minor percentage adds up to millions in recovered revenue.

ChannelEngine's Recovery Management solution tackles this challenge by automating the identification and recovery of lost funds. In addition to Recovery Management, Vendor Hub enhances operational efficiency with solutions for Purchase Order Management and Catalog Management, and will soon expand to include Sales Analytics and Digital Shelf Monitoring. These capabilities are designed to streamline 1P marketplace operations, reduce administrative overhead, and increase profitability.

Jorrit Steinz, CEO and Founder of ChannelEngine emphasized the significance of the Vendor Hub launch: "In today's economic climate, preventing revenue loss is essential for businesses. Our Vendor Hub's Recovery Management solution empowers our customers to reclaim funds they might not even realize they've lost, boosting profitability and operational efficiency. And this is just the beginning. Later this year, we will introduce Sales Analytics and Digital Shelf Monitoring in Vendor Hub, with plans to extend support to additional 1P marketplaces in 2025. Together with our existing Seller Hub for 3P marketplace operations, we're setting a new standard for hybrid selling solutions."

As the trend toward hybrid selling continues, with

74%1 of Amazon Vendors now embracing both 1P and 3P selling models, effective management of both revenue streams is becoming increasingly important. ChannelEngine's new Vendor Hub, combined with its established Seller Hub for third-party marketplace operations, offers all the essential tools to help brands achieve this.

Key components of Vendor Hub include:





Recovery Management : Automates recovery of lost revenue by efficiently managing and resolving disputes related to shortages and price discrepancies.

Purchase Order Management : Simplifies and automates the procurement process, from order receipt to shipment and invoicing, reducing administrative overhead and ensuring timely fulfillment.

Catalog Management : Centralizes updating and synchronization of product listings to ensure accurate and consistent brand representation across Amazon's global channels.

Sales Analytics (coming soon) : Provides detailed insights and trends across 60+ key performance metrics, enabling data-driven decision making. Digital Shelf Monitoring (coming soon) : Monitors content health and sales performance to keep product listings accurate and engaging.

Already renowned for its expertise in third-party (3P) marketplace selling, ChannelEngine now offers one of the most comprehensive solutions for 1P and 3P models, empowering brands to fully leverage hybrid selling strategies.

For more details about ChannelEngine's Vendor Hub and hybrid selling solutions, visit the website at

About ChannelEngine:

ChannelEngine is a global marketplace and ecommerce technology company. Its marketplace management platform gives brands, retailers, and distributors the advanced technical capabilities they need to overcome the complex challenge of ecommerce management. The ChannelEngine platform allows customers to connect and sell products on more than 950 different online sales channels and international marketplaces. Originating in Leiden, the Netherlands, the company has a global marketplace and partner network with offices in New York, Munich, Paris, Dubai, Singapore, Melbourne, Dublin, and Toronto. Clients include Sonos, Jockey, Electrolux, Loop Earplugs, Safavieh, McGregor, Versuni, Unilever, and many others.

