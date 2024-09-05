Talentwell Launches Next Generation Of AI-Powered Talent Sourcing With Automated, Personalized Videos

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

TalentWell is thrilled to announce the launch of its next-generation talent sourcing platform, featuring the latest in generative AI technology. TalentWell enables hiring managers and recruiters to discover top talent and then connect in a way that truly resonates. Unlike other solutions that rely on generic, forgettable messaging, TalentWell generates personalized emails and videos that get candidates' attention and boost response rates, helping companies build their dream teams faster than ever.

"It's really hard to source great candidates," says Stewart Hauser, CEO and co-founder of TalentWell. "For too long, hiring managers and recruiters have struggled with both discovery and outreach - they spend too long searching for promising candidates, and then they contact candidates with generic, one-size-fits-all messaging that usually gets ignored. At TalentWell, we help you discover the best talent and then reach out in a unique and memorable way."

"AI has shown great promise in revolutionizing the recruiting process, but until now, it hasn't reached its full potential in discovery and personalization," explains Andreas Bayer, CTO and co-founder of TalentWell. "With TalentWell, we take AI a step further by not only identifying the right candidates but also generating custom videos that speak directly to each of them. Hiring managers and recruiters can create their own avatar, ensuring that every outreach feels personal and authentic. The result is significantly higher response rates with far less effort."

TalentWell is a powerful tool for CEOs, hiring managers, recruiting agencies, venture capital funds, and anyone else looking to hire great talent. Because engineers and other technology workers are some of the most difficult candidates to recruit, TalentWell's talent pool is specifically focused on this key market, and the company intends to expand to other industries in the immediate future.

To see an example of TalentWell's cutting-edge talent discovery and automated video capabilities, go to TalentWell . Or just sign up for free - no credit card required - and get started finding great candidates today.

