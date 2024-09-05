Republic Services Certified As A Great Place To Work® For Eighth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognition highlights commitment to fostering an inclusive culture

PHOENIX, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:

RSG ), a leader in the environmental services industry, has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work® .

This recognition, from the global

authority on workplace culture and employee experience, is based on direct feedback from employees about their workplace experiences. The certification highlights Republic's commitment to fostering an inclusive culture that empowers each of its 42,000 employees to reach their full potential.

"At Republic Services, we are dedicated to fostering a workplace where every employee feels welcome and valued," said Courtney Rodriguez, chief human resources officer. "We know that when our team is engaged and aligned with our company values, we not only exceed customer expectations but also strengthen our business foundation."

This year, 82% of the 5,000 randomly selected employees who participated rated Republic Services as a great place to work, far exceeding the national average of 57%.

In addition, 89% felt they were made to feel welcome when joining the company, and 85% felt a sense of pride for the work they accomplish at Republic Services. This eighth consecutive certification underscores the company's ongoing commitment to providing a positive workplace for its employees.

Republic Services has received several third-party recognitions during the past year, including being named to Ethisphere's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies , Forbes Best Employers for Diversity and Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies .

