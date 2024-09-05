(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) Lead Share, with Gaming Applications Dominating Growth Pune, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaverse Market Size Analysis: “ According to the report of SNS insider Metaverse Market size is expected to reach USD 2882.9 billion by 2032 with the significant annual growth rate of 48.2% over the forecast period 2024-2032. ” Market Analysis The metaverse market is booming due to increased government support of technological development particularly in the particularly in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Based on the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) data federal investment in technological research and development R&D experienced 15% increase in the past fiscal year. Governments around the world are also incentivizing the development of VR and AR technologies through grants and subsidies. For instance, the Horizon Europe program by EU has around 7.7 billion dollars allocated for digital and innovation projects, with a substantial portion earmarked for immersive technologies. These initiatives are bolstering the metaverse's infrastructure, creating a fertile ground for growth. These technological changes are set be felt in the daily running of businesses by aiding advertising and work presentation and by forming partnerships between the private sector and the public, governments are laying the foundation for the metaverse to evolve from a niche concept to a mainstream digital economy.





Meta Platforms, Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd

ByteDance Ltd.

NetEase, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Epic Games, Inc.

Roblox Corporation

Unity Technologies, Inc.

Lilith Games Nextech AR Solutions Corp

The Sandbox Active Theory

Decentraland Microsoft Corporation Metaverse Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 83.6 Bn Market Size by 2032 USD 2882.9 Bn CAGR CAGR of 48.2% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . People use websites, chat applications, and social networking platforms like Facebook to connect with one another online.

. Investors may benefit by selling crypto because it is available on exchanges all around the world

Segment analysis

In terms of Technology, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality technologies are leading the metaverse market. They are the central drivers of the sector due to their existing high adoption and government incentives. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce's most recent publication, VR and AR devices manufacturing expanded by 25% year-over-year in 2023, thanks to the government's targeted investments in the digital sector. Moreover, the U.K. government's Digital Catapult reveals that the VR/AR sector could expand its contribution to over $66.34 billion in economic revenues by 2030 as part of the government's incentives in immersive technology. VR and AR technology are indispensable drivers of the metaverse due to their integration in providing users with metaverse experiences that combine the physical and digital universe. Consequently, VR and AR technology dominate the technologies of the metaverse and are positively influencing other sectors through their extensive role in entertainment, education, and health.

In terms of Application, Gaming is the largest segment of the metaverse market. According to the Entertainment Software Association gaming accounted for 50% of the metaverse market in 2023. The immersive nature of metaverse experiences is enhancing gaming experiences, contributing to a large investment in gaming technology. Government publications reveal funding for the development of gaming technology increased by 20% last year, and it continues to grow. Online Shopping and Digital Marketing follow, driven by the increasing adoption of virtual spaces for commerce and advertising. The importance of applications is increasing due to virtual development being employed in increasing commerce and advertising.

Key Segments:

By Product



Infrastructure



Chips & Processors



Network Capabilities



Cloud & Edge Infrastructure

Cybersecurity

Hardware



Holographic Displays

eXtended Reality (XR) Hardware

Haptic Sensors & Devices

Smart Glasses

Omni Treadmills

AR/VR Devices

Others

Software



Asset Creation Tools



Programming Engine



Virtual Platforms

Avatar Development

Services



User Experiences



Asset Marketplaces Financial Services

By Platform



Desktop

Mobile Headsets

By Technology



Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)

Blockchain

Mixed Reality (MR) Others

By Application



Gaming

Online Shopping

Content Creation & Social Media

Testing & Inspection

Events & Conference

Digital Marketing (Advertising) Others

By End-user



Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Education

Media & Entertainment

Tourism & Hospitality

BFSI

Retail

Automotive Others

Regional Analysis: North America Dominates the Market

North America dominates the metaverse market, due to its technological infrastructure and government's support. According to the Federal Communications Commission in the United States, the adoption of broadband internet via fixed networks increased overall by 30% in rural areas, which is vital for the subsequent adoption of the metaverse technologies. In addition, Canada's Innovation, Science, and Economic Development department, launched its“Strategic Innovation Fund” have invested more than CAD 2 billion in projects aimed at enhancing the country's digital infrastructure. All of this, accompanied by the high penetration rate of VR/AR devices in the region supports a high market share, making North America the leading market in the global metaverse market. This factor is also supported by a high number of the market players and a high consumer base, making them the primary innovators in this market.

Recent News

July 2024, Meta (formerly Facebook) announced the launch of its next-generation VR headset, the "Meta Quest Pro," designed to enhance user experiences in the metaverse by offering improved graphics, longer battery life, and advanced hand-tracking capabilities. This launch is part of Meta's broader strategy to dominate the metaverse space.

March 2024, Microsoft introduced a new suite of mixed reality (MR) applications, "HoloApps," specifically designed for enterprise use in the metaverse. These applications are expected to revolutionize how businesses operate by integrating virtual collaboration with real-world environments.

Key Takeaways



Government support and investment in VR/AR are propelling the metaverse market's growth.

VR and AR technologies dominate the metaverse market due to their immersive capabilities. North America leads the market with strong digital infrastructure and strategic investments.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Metaverse Market Segmentation, By Product

8. Metaverse Market Segmentation, By Platform

9. Metaverse Market Segmentation, By Technology

10. Metaverse Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Metaverse Market Segmentation, By End-user

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

