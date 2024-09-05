TCL Unveils Two New AI-Enhanced NXTPAPER Smartphones: Revolutionizing Smart Comfort For Consuming, Creating And Reading Content On The Go

TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G

TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G

"In today's connected world, digital consumption is at an all-time high, and consumers demand devices that deliver both performance and ease of use," said Jefferson Li, the General Manager of TCL Mobile Phone BU. "With our pioneering NXTPAPER technology, the AI-enhanced TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones set a new standard for comfort and safety, offering users an exciting new way to engage in the 'always-on' digital world."

Extended Comfort and Adaptive Viewing in Any Setting

TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones transform screen time into a strain-free, comfortable experience. Equipped with the latest NXTPAPER 3.0 technology, the display adapts to various lighting conditions, helping to minimize harmful blue light and reduce glare, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Certified by TÜV , SGS [1]

and Eyesafe[2], and featuring an integrated Eye Care Assistant, these phones promote healthy viewing habits by encouraging breaks and adjusting settings to safeguard your vision, ensuring a satisfying and safe experience during extended digital interactions.

The powerful and versatile TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones feature automatic color temperature controls that adjust based on the time of day for a comfortable and natural viewing experience. Whether you are catching up on emails on a sunny park bench, watching videos with toes in the sand at the beach, or reading an e-book as evening sets over the horizon in your own backyard, the display remains clear and glare-free with an outdoor peak brightness of up to 650 nits. In the dark, the Night Light mode automatically sends a reminder to switch to a gentle, soothing glow that reduces eye strain under dim conditions – perfect for winding down with a video or reading before bed. This technology suite enables more fulfilling digital interactions, maintaining clarity and comfort in any setting, no matter how much screen time you log.

Deep Engagement Through Immersive Reading

The new TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones enhance the regular display experience, making reading digital text feel as natural as traditional paper. In response to user feedback from earlier models, the NXTPAPER Key, previously exclusive to tablets, has now been integrated into the phones, demonstrating TCL's practical approach to innovation.

The Max Ink Mode, activated by the NXTPAPER Key, transitions the display to an e-ink format designed to minimize eye strain. This mode facilitates comfortable, prolonged reading sessions. This enhanced reading mode not only minimizes distractions but also mutes notifications, creating an ideal environment for immersing yourself in novels or conducting thorough document reviews. It provides a distinctive visual experience with a paper-textured display that closely mimics the feel of printed media, making it perfect for readers seeking authenticity and comfort in their digital interactions. Under Max Ink Mode, the battery life supports up to 7 days of reading and 26 days on standby, enabling deep, uninterrupted engagement with texts without fear of powering down. Moreover, users can access a wide array of reading materials through various applications, promoting a minimalist lifestyle and further enriching the reading experience.

Coupled with a 6.8'' FHD+ display and a seamless 120Hz refresh rate, the TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones provide interactions that are smooth and natural, ensuring that every scroll, swipe, and action scene is fluid while enhancing overall clarity.

Integrated AI Productivity

Through a partnership with Microsoft, the TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones incorporate cutting-edge AI functionalities to boost user productivity seamlessly.

The Text Assistant facilitates translation, summarization, and content rewriting, optimizing user interaction with text – whether it is for an avid reader or a budding writer. Its Writing Assistant feature lends a hand to users with drafting invitations, emails, work summaries, outlines, and more. Meanwhile, the Voice Memo plays a crucial role by recording, transcribing, and summarizing conversations, perfect for busy professionals who are looking to streamline meeting management. For book enthusiasts and knowledge buffs alike, it allows them to record an offline book club or informative seminar, capturing every detail without having to lift a pen.

TCL is committed to technological innovation while placing a strong emphasis on data security. From the data collection to data transfer, processing, storage, and disposal, TCL implements rigorous measures to safeguard user information at every stage.

Diverse and High-Performance Functionality

Featuring Horizon lock, the TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones allow you to seamlessly and effortlessly capture life's moments, regardless of any motion or orientation changes. The

TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G includes a high-resolution 32MP front camera for breathtaking selfies – optimized for everyday use. Both versions feature a 108MP rear camera to capture special moments or everyday scenes, delivering share-worthy images.

The TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G also features 512GB of internal storage, enabling quick access and efficient multitasking. This ample space allows users to store an extensive collection of high-resolution photos and videos without compromising on performance.

The TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G comes with an optional protective Flipcase and precision T-Pen, which not only safeguard the device but also enhance its functionality for tasks such as note-taking and sketching. These comprehensive features position the latest TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones as a vital companion in our increasingly digital lifestyle.

Commitment to Sustainability

In line with TCL's dedication to environmental responsibility, the TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones presented in the EU come in completely plastic-free packaging. The Moon Grey and Alps White versions feature a fiber basalt cover that is not only innovative but also carbon neutral. Both devices boast impressive eco-rating scores[3] – 81 for the TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G and 78 for the TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G. The TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G phones have also achieved the status of a Silver Partner with Android Enterprise, ensuring top-tier customer service, support and solutions that help enhance its business offerings. This partnership reflects their sustainable design and manufacturing practices, thus ensuring that users can enjoy cutting-edge technology while supporting ecological sustainability.

Pricing and Availability



TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G (with optional accessories): RRP €299, available in EU and LATAM

TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G:

RRP €229, available in EU

Prices may vary by country and channel.

Figures calculated in the release are based on stringent internal testing procedures.

Availability of accessories, including the protective Flipcase and precision T-Pen, may vary by model and country.

