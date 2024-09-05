TCL Announces Revolutionary Smart Devices And AI Collaboration With Microsoft At IFA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL , a pioneer in display across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, today unveiled its latest innovations at IFA 2024. This year, TCL introduces two new additions to its smart device lineup, the 50 NXTPAPER smartphones, along with an update to its tablet range with the TCL TAB 11 Gen2. These launches, coupled with a significant partnership with Microsoft, underscore TCL's commitment to enhancing user experience through improved connectivity, advanced display technologies, and AI-driven solutions. These initiatives are designed to meet both every day and professional needs, pushing the boundaries of technological possibilities to enhance user comfort, accessibility, and efficiency.

TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G

TCL TAB 11 Gen 2

"Recognizing the complex demands of today's digital environment, we are committed to surpassing these expectations by integrating innovative technology with user-centric design," said Sharon Xiao, Deputy General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing, TCL Communication EMEA. "At TCL, we are not merely creating cutting-edge products; we are redefining how technology integrates into daily life, engineering solutions that make every interaction more intuitive, responsive, and universally beneficial."

TCL 50 NXTPAPER Smartphones: Redefining Visual Comfort for Mobile Users

The launch of the TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G smartphones is a major highlight this year, representing another significant leap in TCL's pursuit of excellence. Utilizing proprietary NXTPAPER technology, these devices are designed to enhance digital consumption, content creation, and reading experiences, providing a display that offers unmatched clarity, reduces glare, and lessens eye strain in various lighting scenarios.

These new TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones redefine user interaction through their advanced display technology. Adaptive screen settings adjust brightness and color temperature automatically, delivering a paper-like experience that is gentle on the eyes. The inclusion of the NXTPAPER Key enables a seamless transition to Max Ink Mode, encouraging deeper engagement and focus while reducing eye strain. Paired with the Eye Care Assistant, these devices are not only tools for productivity but also protectors of visual comfort. Designed with a sleek aesthetic, these smartphones merge style with functionality, catering to users who prioritize both, and enabling a contemporary digital lifestyle where technology seamlessly integrates into and enhances every aspect of daily life.

Strategic AI Partnership with Microsoft to Enhance NXTPAPER Devices

Coinciding with the launch of the TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones, TCL is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Microsoft aimed at significantly enhancing these devices with advanced AI technology. This collaboration will utilize Microsoft's Azure AI capabilities, including Large Language Models and Automatic Speech Recognition, to augment the NXTPAPER devices. The integration focuses on building upon features designed for a superior digital experience, a hallmark trait of the NXTPAPER series.

This strategic AI initiative begins with the TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G, marking the start of TCL's commitment to AI innovation across the future NXTPAPER series by developing new functionalities that anticipate and meet evolving user needs. This partnership underscores TCL's dedication to continuous AI innovation, increasing productivity and accessibility while setting a new standard in secure, user-centric smart technology integration.

TCL TAB 11 Gen 2 Tablet: Optimized for Daily Tasks and Entertainment

Capping off TCL's latest introductions, the TCL TAB 11 Gen 2 exemplifies excellence in mobile computing and entertainment. It features an 11-inch NXTVISION display, complete with a slender 7mm bezel and an impressive 85% screen-to-body ratio, enhancing visual experiences for both professional and leisure activities. NXTVISION technology enhances clarity and color, delivering vibrant visuals perfect for multimedia activities. Equipped with a robust processor MediaTek Helio G80, the TCL TAB 11 Gen 2 delivers smooth performance and efficient multitasking. A large 8000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities supports prolonged productivity and entertainment without frequent interruptions. Additionally, a considerable 256GB internal storage accommodates all essential files and media, meeting the needs of dynamic users.

Pricing and Availability



TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G (with optional accessories): RRP €299, available in Europe and Latin America

TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G: RRP €229, available in Europe TCL TAB 11 Gen 2: RRP €199, available in Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region

Prices may vary by country and carrier.

