YOOBIC Offers Seamless Transition For Meta Workplace Users With Advanced Frontline Experience Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Meta's Workplace prepares to wind down operations by September 1, 2025, businesses worldwide face the challenge of finding a suitable enterprise-grade solution. YOOBIC, the AI-powered employee experience platform, is uniquely positioned to fill this gap, offering a comprehensive digital workplace solution that ensures a seamless transition and enhances organizational efficiency.

For years, Workplace from Meta has been a reliable for communication and collaboration in many organizations. With its impending closure, companies are seeking an alternative that not only matches Workplace's capabilities but also offers additional benefits. YOOBIC meets these needs with a strong focus on seamless communication, real-time feedback, and advanced audience management, enhancing both engagement and efficiency.

Transitioning from Meta's Workplace to YOOBIC is effortless, thanks to its dedicated migration team and data migration tool. With an intuitive and user-friendly design, YOOBIC boasts a 94% employee adoption rate, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum productivity. By reducing noise through targeted newsfeeds, YOOBIC makes communication both efficient and highly effective.

YOOBIC offers a comprehensive experience platform that goes beyond basic communication tools. While designed with frontline, deskless workers in mind, YOOBIC also caters to desk-based workers, ensuring flexibility across all employee types. Integrating communication, learning, and task management into one sleek mobile app, YOOBIC enhances employee engagement, streamlines operations, and boosts productivity.

Key Support Areas



Targeted Communications:

Personalized news feeds that reduce noise and enhance clarity for effective engagement.

1:1 and Group Chat:

Secure and efficient 1:1 and group chat functionality that facilitates real-time communication, collaboration, and quick decision-making across teams.

Continuous Innovation and Support:

Dedicated customer support and ongoing feature enhancements.

Seamless Integrations:

Over 250 integrations, including Google Suite and Azure AD. Collaboration and Productivity:

Tools for communication, peer-to-peer learning, and task management.

David Jones, a leading luxury department store, and winner of Retail Technology Innovation Hub's prestigious Digital Transformation Project of the Year Award for 2023, transitioned from a mix of WhatsApp and Workplace to YOOBIC, unifying workflows for nearly 9,000 team members across 42 stores, a support center, and a distribution center. The YOOBIC mobile-first platform has dramatically increased productivity by enabling the creation of targeted content and on-the-go learning opportunities, while also improving internal communications and service delivery.

"YOOBIC was a perfect replacement for Workplace, and our team members can now choose their own journey, deciding which communities to join and reducing noise," said Kate Bergin, Director of Omnichannel at David Jones.

Another success story comes from PureGym, operating across nine countries with 4,000 users. The company reported a 97% engagement rate with YOOBIC. The platform saved each club 43 hours per year on walkarounds and decreased email traffic by 58%, showcasing YOOBIC's impact on operational efficiency.

"At YOOBIC, we understand the critical role of seamless communication and efficient engagement for frontline teams," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC. "With Meta's Workplace winding down, our mission to provide a superior alternative is crucial. We are excited to welcome Daragh McGrath as our new Workplace Global Project Lead. His expertise will guide our clients through this transition, ensuring they experience the full benefits of our platform."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an AI-powered frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work-all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. Over 350 companies worldwide, including Boots, GameStop, Lacoste, Lidl, Mattress Firm, Michaels, Pret, Puma, and Vans, trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit .

SOURCE YOOBIC