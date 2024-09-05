Direct Travel Bolsters Technology Leadership To Advance Product Innovation And Customer Success

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Darryl Hoover Tapped as Chief Data Officer; Sarah Kuberry Martino Named Chief Product Officer

Denver, CO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, , a leader in corporate management, today announced the appointment of Darryl Hoover to Chief Data Officer and Sarah Kuberry Martino as Chief Product Officer. The executive appointments underscore Direct Travel's commitment to transforming the travel ecosystem via innovation, data insights, open solutions and exceptional service.

“Darryl and Sarah embody the strategic and people-oriented leadership we need to elevate our products, technology stack, and value to our customers,” said Christal Bemont, CEO, Direct Travel.“With a proven track record of building strong, collaborative teams, Darryl and Sarah will be a critical component of Direct Travel's continued success and growth. Their dynamic leadership and proven expertise in accelerating product and tech innovation is unmatched.”

Darryl's transition to Chief Data Officer marks a pivotal step in Direct Travel's journey to leverage data across all facets of its business. In this role, Darryl will lead a team focused on unlocking data-driven insights, optimizing customer travel programs based on industry best practices, and delivering personalized travel experiences. Darryl previously served as Direct Travel's Chief Technology Officer for more than a decade, where his work helped position Direct Travel as one of the industry's most prominent Travel Management Companies.

“Direct Travel's commitment to leveraging data as a strategic asset will set a new standard in travel analytics,” said Darryl Hoover, Chief Data Officer, Direct Travel.“By enhancing data quality and providing actionable insights, we can empower our customers and partners to drive smarter decision-making for their businesses. These insights will be foundational to delivering on our vision of The Perfect Trip.”

As Chief Product Officer, Sarah Kuberry Martino will lead the development of Avenir, Direct Travel's open technology stack, and drive collaboration with tech innovators across the travel industry. Before joining Direct Travel, Sarah served as Chief Product Officer at Modern Health, and Senior Vice President of Product Management at health technology company Accolade. Prior to this, Sarah spent over 15 years in the business travel industry, including working in the product management team at Concur.

Avenir is uniquely designed to be the first open, end-to-end solution that seamlessly integrates best-in-class platforms for travel management, expense management and group travel with Direct Travel's personalized service. Avenir's open and extensible design allows innovators from any field to contribute, adding value and fostering continuous innovation across the travel ecosystem.

“It's an exciting opportunity to join Direct Travel at such a pivotal time in the company's growth,” said Sarah Kuberry Martino, Chief Product Officer, Direct Travel.“Through a powerful combination of technology, real-time data and exceptional service, we are fostering a new era in business travel that can anticipate challenges, mitigate disruptions, and enhance traveler satisfaction. These benefits are the true essence of modern business travel.”



Today's news continues Direct Travel's rapid expansion of its executive team, most recently adding Michelle Sitzman as Chief People Officer and Dave Breslin as Vice President, Customer Experience, New Tech Stack.

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management since 2011, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 80 locations across North America and the UK. For more information, visit .

