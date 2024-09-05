Stride, Inc. Launches Road2teach: A Cutting-Edge Teacher Preparation Program In Indiana

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Road2Teach aims to equip Indiana's future educators with path to success

Indianapolis, IN., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, Inc announced today that Road2Teach , a new teacher preparation program, is approved to become a Transition to Teaching education preparation program in Indiana. Road2Teach is designed to equip Indiana's future educators with the essential skills and knowledge needed to be classroom-ready from day one. Featuring a unique blend of self-paced coursework and a 12-week teaching internship, Road2Teach will offer two non-degree-granting programs in Indiana to help aspiring teachers transition to teaching and pass their teacher certification exams.

“Indiana's students and schools deserve teachers who are engaged, motivated, and passionate about educating future graduates,” said BJ Watts, Indiana State Board of Education Board Member.“We're eager to see this program provide intentional experiences for non-traditional adult learners and help develop well-trained teachers who will inspire lifelong learning in Indiana's students.”

Road2Teach's Elementary Education program includes 24 credits and a 12-week teaching internship, while the Secondary Education program requires 18 credits and a 12-week teaching internship. Both programs prioritize hands-on experience, dedicating 10 out of the 12 internship weeks to full-time solo instruction.

“With a focus on affordability, flexibility, support, and innovative technology, Road2Teach aims to produce teachers who are equipped to make a positive impact in Indiana classrooms,” said Dr. Cara Bernstein Chernoff, General Manager at Road2Teach.“Anchored in scientific research and professional practices, the program is tailored for non-traditional adult learners, offering the flexibility and support needed to transition successfully into the teaching profession.”

Understanding the critical need for comprehensive support, Road2Teach provides its members with access to up-to-date Praxis study materials, including practice exams. Candidates also receive personalized assistance from candidate advisors and faculty to aid in study preparation and exam readiness.

Additionally, teacher candidates gain access to the Stride Professional Development Center, which offers a vast library of on-demand courses covering topics such as diversity and inclusion, instructional practice, leadership, and the Science of Reading.

Road2Teach also offers a range of options for district, non-public and charter schools, including offering existing district personnel and community members a path to certification or the ability for districts to enrich their talent pool with current Road2Teach candidates.

Applications for Road2Teach's first cohort starting September 30, 2024 are now live. For more information about Road2Teach, visit .

About Road2Teach

Road2Teach equips Indiana's future educators with the skills and knowledge to be classroom-ready from day one. Combining self-paced online coursework with a 12-week teaching internship, our state-approved, non-degree programs help aspiring teachers transition into the profession and prepare for their certification exams. Designed by Ed.D. experts, Road2Teach offers high-quality, fully guided virtual courses, supportive advisors, and a collaborative community cohort to ensure success.

About Stride, Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com .

