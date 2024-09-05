Celebrate National Tailgating Day With Dickey’S Barbecue Pit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dickey's Big Yellow Cup Rewards members to earn triple points this weekend

Dallas, TX, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's game time! So, gather your friends and enjoy tailgating with some Legit. Texas. Barbecue. from Dickey's Barbecue Pit.

Saturday, September 7th is National Tailgating Day and to celebrate the return of the football season, the world's largest barbecue brand is offering a big win to their Big Yellow Cup Rewards members. Loyal guests will earn triple rewards points both this Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, barbecue lovers can receive their tailgating feast with Dickey's FREE DELIVERY for a limited time.

“We're always excited for an opportunity to treat our loyal Big Yellow Cup Rewards members,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“What a great way to celebrate National Tailgating Day and triple your rewards points for some pit-smoked barbecue. Give us a call!”

Guests can sign up to join the Big Yellow Cup Rewards program by visiting today.

“At Dickey's, we can't wait to be the tailgate party MVP this season,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“We hope you and your team will take advantage of the triple rewards points, as well as FREE Delivery this weekend!”

Want to set up catering for your National Tailgating Day event instead? Dickey's catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on to discover the variety of catering options available for game day watch parties of any size.

To learn more, follow Dickey's Barbecue Pit on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey's Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

