Reversinglabs Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, announced today that it has joined the Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.



RL is delivering on growing demand for its Spectra AssureTM software security solution, which we feel is evidenced by our recent mention in the 2024 Gartner® Leader's Guide to Software Supply Chain Security , and our recognition as a Sample Vendor in five recent Gartner Hype CycleTM reports: Hype Cycle for Platform Engineering, 2024; Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2024; Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, 2024; Hype Cycle for Open-Source Software, 2024; and Hype Cycle for Software Engineering, 2024. These Hype Cycle reports include several technologies that have been rated“transformational,” including software supply chain security, which is expected to hit mainstream adoption within the next two to five years. According to Gartner, a transformational technology“Enables new ways of doing business across industries that will result in major shifts in industry dynamics.”

“As an AWS Partner in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we now have the opportunity to deliver ReversingLabs award-winning software supply chain security solution to AWS customers worldwide,” said Peter Doggart, Chief Operating Officer, ReversingLabs.“We look forward to cultivating our relationship with AWS and enabling customers to address new realities emerging from the complex risks of software's increasingly expanding attack surface.”

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides RL with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. RL participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes RL customers have achieved across industry verticals.

ReversingLabs complete Spectra portfolio for advanced file and software security, including Spectra Assure for software supply chain security, is generally available in AWS Marketplace .

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 40 billion searchable files daily with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

