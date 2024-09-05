XPEL Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. October 7, 2024 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises XPEL Inc. ("XPEL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XPEL) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between November 8, 2023 and May 2, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). XPEL investors have until October 7, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants failed to inform investors that: (i) XPEL's competitors were capturing a larger share of the market; (ii) this led to the Company's revenue growth becoming more reliant on existing customers and partners; and (iii) as a result, XPEL's revenue growth for 2023 and 2024 was declining. When this information came to light, XPEL's stock price dropped by $20.93, or nearly 39%, closing at $32.86 per share on May 2, 2024.

