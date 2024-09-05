IT Nation Announces Top Three Finalists To Compete At IT Nation Connect

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Finalists will pitch live on stage, with winners receiving $100K in prize money

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Nation , a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights, is pleased to announce the top three finalists for its annual PitchIT competition . Three trailblazers in the IT services space, PC Powersave , Senteon Cybersecurity , and SeedPod Cyber, were selected following a 16-week program of comprehensive business development training, mentorship coaching, and co-marketing efforts with IT Nation.



“PitchIT is a core program of the IT Nation with the education, mentoring, and coaching that the vendors get is immeasurable in their quest to provide the MSP and TSP ecosystem with innovative solutions,” said Alan Komet, Chief Customer Officer at ConnectWise.“The broader MSP and TSP community get introduced to vendors that these groups may not have seen in a market sometimes dominated by the larger suppliers. Now, in its seventh season, we can see that the PitchIT alumni from the past years are having a major impact on the MSP partners and their SMB customers."

Nearly 100 companies globally have participated in the PitchIT competitions since the program's inception in 2018 with this year's group featuring 26 emerging technology innovators in the MSP and IT services space. During the competition, leading experts from the MSP sector stepped in as cameo coaches, providing valuable insights and feedback to the participating companies. The judges evaluated each solution on its innovation, value proposition, go-to-market strategy, industry impact, and potential for success, ultimately selecting the finalists.

“This is my third year running the program, and I'm thrilled to see the diversity in solutions being offered, validating the importance of stack alignment and demonstrating these vendors' full engagement with the MSP community at every level,” said Sean Lardo, ConnectWise Evangelist.“The growth and commitment I've witnessed from the contestants this year was incredible. The three finalists truly brought their A-game in every aspect of the program from presenting their solutions, and embracing workshops, to understanding and addressing user needs.”

Daniel Ellis, Founder of PC Powersave, Zach Kromkowski, Chief Customer Officer of Senteon Cybersecurity, and Doug Kreitzberg, Founder and CEO of Seedpod Cyber, will each be paired with a coach and pitch their solutions live at one of the industry's largest MSP and TSP events, IT Nation Connect , held at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida, from November 6-8, 2024. The winners will receive $100K in prize money, with judges determining which vendor will be awarded the $70,000 grand prize and who will earn $30,000 as the runner-up. In addition, the three finalists each win a free booth in the IT Nation Connect Solutions Pavilion while receiving invaluable support through one-on-one coaching from former PitchIT champions.

The PitchIT Accelerator Program , launched in 2018, allows ConnectWise to invest in future visionaries within the technology services industry. Selected solutions are exhibited at ConnectWise's premier event, in addition to being highlighted within the broader community. The ongoing support from past finalists highlights the profound and lasting impact this program has had on MSPs and TSPs. Past winners such as Brian Doyle, CEO and Co-Founder of vCIO Toolbox and finalist of PitchIT 2023, have since advanced their profession to become industry thought leaders, esteemed consulting service partners, and influential figures within the technology and IT service provider sectors.

"The PitchIT program was great for vCIOToolbox. It helped us drive more brand awareness and visibility and hone in on the clarity of our product messaging,” said Brian Doyle, CEO and Co-Founder of vCIO Toolbox.“The program resources and coaching helped us beyond the pitch with training that supported gaps in our go-to-market strategy. Making the finals was a huge boost going into IT Nation Connect and brought us visibility and credibility, accelerating our growth in 2024."

For more information and to register for IT Nation Connect, visit: .

To learn more about entering the PitchIT Accelerator Program in 2025, visit Text>

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Solution Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at .

