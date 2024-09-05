Gethairmdtm Announces Partnership With Dr. Keller To Offer Hair Restoration Solutions In Santa Barbara

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) After 40 years of experience with hair restoration, this new enables us to address each person's unique hair loss concerns with precision” - Dr. KellerSANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GetHairMDTM, a leading provider of cutting-edge hair restoration treatments, today announced a strategic partnership with Dr. Gregory Keller, an internationally renowned board-certified facial plastic surgeon, a former member of the Premier Hair Transplant Group, the International Laser Hair Transpant Group and founder of Keller Plastic Surgery and Rejuvalase Medical Spa in Santa Barbara, CA.



Through this collaboration, Rejuvalase Medical Spa will now offer GetHairMD's full range of FDA-cleared hair noninvasive restoration solutions to its patients.



“I am happy and proud to become a member of the GetHair MD group. After 40 years of experience with hair restoration, this new technology enables us to address each person's unique hair loss concerns with precision. It allows us to "test not guess" to tailor a personalized treatment plan that truly works” said, Dr. Keller



About Dr. Keller

.Internationally known, board-certified facial plastic surgeon with over 40 years of expertise.

.Premier surgeon in Santa Barbara and Beverly Hills specializing in natural-looking facial rejuvenation.

.Trained over 25 physicians in advanced facial plastic surgery techniques.

.Invented the endoscopic brow lift and published extensively on facial rejuvenation procedures.

.Clinical Professor at UCLA and co-director of the UCLA/AAFPRS facial plastic surgery fellowship.

.Renowned for his expertise and commitment to patient satisfaction.



Dr. Keller's team at Keller Plastic Surgery provides a breadth of experience and knowledge to residents of Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and surrounding communities.



With this partnership, Dr. Keller joins the GetHairMD network of experienced physicians who specialize in all forms and causes of hair loss. Dr. Keller will also serve on the GetHairMD clinical advisory board as the company continues its nationwide expansion.



About Hair Loss and GetHairMD's Solutions

.Hair loss affects over 50% of adult men and over 40% of adult women, often causing emotional distress and impacting self-confidence.

.GetHairMD offers a variety of personalized solutions for patients battling hair loss.

.These solutions range from non-invasive treatments (laser therapy, topical medications, at-home therapies) to minimally invasive hair grafting.

.GetHairMD is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, delivering a specially formulated serum directly into the scalp for superior results.



“Dr Keller's well-earned reputation as a top facial plastic surgeon, hair restoration expert and aesthetic practice is why we are thrilled to partner with Dr. Keller to bring our effective noninvasive hair restoration solutions to patients in Santa Barbara and the surrounding areas,” said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD



About GetHairMD

GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 25 locations nationally.



For more information about GetHairMD, please visit our website at .



About Keller Plastic Surgery and Rejuvalase Medical Spa:

Let by world-renowned Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Gregory Keller, Keller Plastic Surgery and Rejuvalase Medical Spa is a cosmetic medical practice dedicated to providing clients in the Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and Southern California communities with innovative procedures, facelifts and facial rejuvenation solutions which truly reflects their inner beauty. Our state-of-the-art facility allows us to offer procedures which naturally restore the youthful radiance and beautiful glow you've been searching for, while improving the overall appearance and condition of your skin. Our practice of“Integrative Facial Plastic Surgery” combines our expertise in both invasive surgical treatments and non-invasive injectables, laser, RF, Microneedling, and Ultrasound treatments. And now in addition to our successful Hair Transplant offerings, we are proud to partner with GetHairMD to offer the latest in minimally invasive, proven hair restoration treatments to our patients.



For more information about Keller Plastic Surgery and Rejuvalase Medical Spa, please visit our website at . Dr. Keller is available for interviews and his public relations team can be reached at 562.544.4808.

