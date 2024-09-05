North America Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Set To Reach USD 1,058.00 Million By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

North America Microcrystalline Cellulose Market

The increasing trend of consuming vegan and gluten-free products drive the North America microcrystalline cellulose growth.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest report by Polaris Market Research, the North America microcrystalline cellulose market size was valued at USD 556.74 million in 2023. It is expected to upsurge from USD 597.03 million in 2024 to USD 1,058.00 million by 2032, generating a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, 2024 - 2032.What is Microcrystalline Cellulose?Microcrystalline cellulose is a refined cellulose that is used as a stabilizer, interrupting agent, and fat substitute in various productions, including food, supplements, and pharmaceuticals. It is prepared by treating alpha-cellulose, a major component of wood and paper pulp, with mineral acids. It is commonly used in solid dose forms such as vitamin supplements or tablets. Its role in pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, and industrial products highlights its importance in modern manufacturing and formulation processes.Key Market Stats:.The North America microcrystalline cellulose market was valued at USD 556.74 million in 2023..The market is anticipated to reach USD 1,058.00 million by 2032.It is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% between 2024 – 2032.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleCompetitive Profile:Prominent market companies are at the forefront of innovations with significant spending on research and development. These investments are crucial for companies to achieve their targets of innovating new microcrystalline cellulose products and revolutionizing existing ones to cater to evolving industry requirements and customer needs. For instance, in February 2024, Asahi Kasei launched Ceolus microcrystalline cellulose with nitrite levels reduced to 0.1 μg/g or less to minimize the risk of carcinogenic nitrosamine impurities in pharmaceuticals and supplements.Crucial Factors Influencing Market Growth:.A growing number of health-conscious consumers and increasing demand for pre-prepared and ready-to-eat foods boosts the North America microcrystalline cellulose market demand..The increasing trend of consuming vegan and gluten-free products is creating new opportunities for microcrystalline cellulose applications..The rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products in which microcrystalline cellulose is used as a texturizing and bulking agent is further projected to accelerate the demand for microcrystalline cellulose..With the continuous demand for cosmetics that are organic, vegan, natural, and environmentally friendly among consumers, companies are constantly developing new products to meet evolving consumer needs, which augments the North America microcrystalline cellulose market growth..Pharmaceutical manufacturers in North America are increasingly developing new medications to address drug shortages, highlighting the growing utilization of MCC to produce products that meet demand.North America Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Key Companies:.ANDRITZ.Apollo Scientific Ltd.Asahi Kasei Corporation.Azelis.DFE Pharma.FMC Corporation.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF).JRS PHARMA.Roquette Frères.SEPPICRequest for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingWhich are Primary Segments of Microcrystalline Cellulose?.The market for microcrystalline cellulose is primarily segmented on the basis of source type, Form, Grade, End Use, and Country..By source type, the market is segmented into non-wood-based and wood-based. The wood-based segment recorded the largest North America microcrystalline cellulose market share in 2023..By end use, sub-segments include pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, paints and coatings, cosmetics & personal care, and others.Microcrystalline Cellulose Country Insights:The report offers market insights for both the U.S. and Canada. It is anticipated that the U.S. microcrystalline cellulose market is likely to experience constant growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for these cellulose across the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food & beverage sectors fosters market expansion. Additionally, increasing product offerings by leading companies such as Roquette Frères and Asahi Kasei Corporation are intensifying the North America microcrystalline cellulose market landscape. As consumer preferences shift towards natural and sustainable ingredients in personal care products, the demand for MCC in the U.S. is expected to increase in the upcoming years.Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buyingMarket Segmentation:By Source Type Outlook:.Wood Based.Non-Wood BasedBy Form Outlook:.Liquid.PowderBy Grade Outlook:.Grade 101.Grade 102.Grade 200.Grade 301.Grade 302.OthersBy End Use Outlook:.Pharmaceutical.Food & Beverages.Paints and Coatings.Cosmetics & Personal Care.OthersMicrocrystalline Cellulose Country Outlook:.North America.US.Canada Top of Form.Bottom of FormBrowse PMR's North America Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The North America microcrystalline cellulose market size is expected to reach USD 1,058.00 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).Browse More Research Reports:Enzymes Market:Organic Personal Care Market:Lubricants Market:Self Healing Materials Market:Automotive Coatings Market:About Polaris Market Research:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.