Senior US official declares 90 percent of ceasefire, hostage agreements in Gaza agreed

(MENAFN) A senior US administration official announced on Wednesday that significant progress has been made in negotiations for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage deal, with 90 percent of the terms agreed upon. The deal, which has been under discussion for several months, consists of 18 paragraphs. According to the official, 14 paragraphs have been finalized, while one paragraph requires a technical fix and three paragraphs involve unresolved issues related to prisoner exchanges and the Philadelphi Corridor.



The official clarified that the current phase of the deal does not include a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces but focuses on withdrawing from densely populated areas, with specific maps provided for reference. The disagreement centers around whether the Philadelphi Corridor, a border area between Gaza and Egypt, qualifies as a densely populated area. Israel has recently proposed reducing its military presence in this corridor, which the official indicated is consistent with the deal.



The agreement encompasses three main components: humanitarian aid for Gazans, a hostage-prisoner exchange, and cease-fire arrangements. The prisoner exchange, involving hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in return for hostages, including some with life sentences, is particularly complex and has been a focal point of recent negotiations in Doha.

