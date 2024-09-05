Mexico's Chamber of Deputies approves leader’s judicial reform package

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Mexico's Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the Mexican Congress, approved a significant judicial reform package spearheaded by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The package, which received substantial support from the governing National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and its allies—the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Party (PVEM)—passed with 359 votes in favor, while 135 lawmakers voted against it.



The proposed reforms aim to overhaul the judicial system by introducing several key changes. Among the most notable changes are the election of judges by popular vote rather than political appointments, and a reduction in the number of Supreme Court judges from 11 to 9. Additionally, the term length for Supreme Court judges will be shortened from 15 years to 12 years, and the lifetime pensions previously awarded to both current and future Supreme Court judges will be eliminated.



Ricardo Monreal, coordinator of Morena's legislative bloc, celebrated the passage of the reform package, emphasizing that it fulfills the party's promises to address corruption and nepotism within the judiciary. Monreal criticized the existing judicial system, referring to it as a "cap-and-gown dictatorship," and affirmed the party's commitment to pursuing all 20 constitutional reforms proposed by Lopez Obrador on February 5.



The debate over the reform package was conducted at an alternative venue, the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City, after protests by judicial branch employees led to the blockade of the legislative headquarters in Mexico City on Tuesday. The protests aimed to prevent the vote from taking place, highlighting the contentious nature of the proposed judicial changes.

MENAFN05092024000045015839ID1108640387