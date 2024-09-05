Canada’s New Democrat Party tears up agreement supporting prime minister

(MENAFN) The New Democrat Party (NDP) on Wednesday made a decisive move by tearing up its agreement that had supported Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau's minority government, setting the stage for the possibility of early elections. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced the decision in a video shared on X, stating, "I have ripped up the Supply and Confidence Agreement." The deal, originally signed in March 2022, had allowed the Liberals to govern until its expiration in June 2025 without the threat of a non-confidence vote. In return, the Liberals committed to supporting NDP-backed policies, such as dental care for seniors.



However, Singh expressed disappointment, arguing that while some programs were enacted, Trudeau had not done enough to fulfill promises for Canadians. Singh criticized Trudeau for favoring corporate interests, declaring that the Liberals no longer deserved support. He emphasized that the NDP is prepared to challenge Pierre Poilievre's rising Conservative Party in an election, asserting, "They (Liberals) cannot stop the Conservatives but we can."



Trudeau, responding to the announcement during a news conference on a national food program, downplayed the political implications, stating his focus was on delivering programs like the school food initiative and affordable childcare. Nonetheless, the termination of the agreement has added uncertainty to the political landscape, as the Liberals currently trail the Conservatives in the polls.

