Tachyus And Eagleridge Energy Announce A Partnership To Implement Aurion, Tachyus' Carbon Accounting, Monitoring, And Forecasting Platform

Aurion, EagleRidge will be able to evaluate the impact of future operational plans, like field development plan scenarios and the associated changes of throughputs, equipment changes, fuel/gas consumption, and major or minor operational plans in the asset targeted to reduce emissions. Aurion will allow EagleRidge to set carbon-neutral objectives, design operational plans to achieve them, and communicate them to the authorities, investors, and other stakeholders clearly and validly.

"We're thrilled to partner with

EagleRidge Energy to assist them in meeting their carbon reduction goals; Aurion will allow them to generate the baseline and estimate the impact of their operational decisions on emissions allowing them to achieve their emissions goals" said Matt Elbert, CFO of Tachyus

Tom Aston, Executive Vice President, Operations commented: "EagleRidge is excited to announce partnering with Tachyus using Aurion as their GHG Emissions Management platform. As a prudent operator, our company is committed to reducing our carbon footprint, therefore it is important to have accurate and reliable tools to measure and manage emissions.

Aurion has surpassed our expectations by providing an easy-to-use platform that tracks emissions, provides detailed analytics, and forecast sensitivities so

EagleRidge can make smart investments in emissions reduction. Their innovative platform and commitment to environmental stewardship make them an invaluable partner in our collective effort to build a sustainable future."

Aurion addresses the growing need for the oil and gas industry to minimize GHG emissions by helping companies like EagleRidge to estimate past, current, and future Carbon Emissions, model the impact of any operational decisions, benchmark against others, and provide sensitivity analysis to understand which are the main components of the emissions.

About

Tachyus:

The Houston-based corporation is a leader in oil and gas modeling and optimization software and in reporting, estimating, and forecasting

GHG emissions with Aurion an end-to-end platform to help companies tie operational decisions to their net-zero goals.

About

EagleRidge Energy:

EagleRidge Energy was founded in 2009 and is a private oil & gas company based out of Dallas, TX. The company produces over 140MMcfe/d from over 2,000 wells in 15 Counties in North Texas.

