Five Attorneys From The Dominguez Firm Recognized By Best Lawyers® For 2025

Multiple attorneys named to the Best Lawyers in America® and Ones to Watch® lists.

and Ones to Watch® lists.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm proudly announces that five of its distinguished attorneys have been included in the highly respected 2025 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® lists. This achievement underscores the firm's commitment to excellence and the outstanding contributions of its legal team.

Partner and Supervising Attorney Larry J. Litzky has been named to the 2025 Best Lawyers in America list in the category of Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. Larry's inclusion marks his second appearance on this prestigious list. He was previously honored in 2021. As a Partner and Supervising Attorney at The Dominguez Firm, he oversees the firm's complex serious accident cases, employing his extensive legal expertise and strategic decision-making to secure justice and significant compensation for injured clients.

In addition, four Dominguez Firm attorneys were included in the 2025 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list. This list highlights promising legal talents who have demonstrated excellence in their respective practice areas with 5-9 years of private practice experience.

Partner Patricia Alabise was honored for her exemplary work in Personal Injury Law – Plaintiffs. She earns her third consecutive placement on the Ones to Watch® list. Patricia has consistently demonstrated her ability to navigate the complexities of personal injury cases, delivering outstanding results for her clients. Her leadership within the firm and the legal community sets a high standard for her peers.

Joining Patricia on the Ones to Watch list are, Attorneys Analicia Avila, Angella Farokhzad, and Pamela Rodriguez. Analicia, who has earned this accolade for the second consecutive year, continues to excel in representing clients in personal injury cases with tenacity and compassion. Angella and Pamela are also making their second appearance on this list. They have also established themselves as formidable litigators in personal injury law, bringing dedication and innovation to every case they handle.

Having multiple attorneys from The Dominguez Firm on these esteemed lists highlights the firm's exceptional legal team and commitment to the highest standards of practice. Founder and CEO, Attorney J.J. Dominguez, remarked, "We are extremely proud of Larry, Patricia, Analicia, Angella, and Pamela for this well-deserved honor. Their work on behalf of our clients and profession is a cornerstone of our firm's success."

This year's edition of Best Lawyers marked a significant milestone, with an unprecedented level of participation from the legal community. Over 250,000 attorneys contributed to the rigorous peer-review process, underscoring the value of peer recognition within the profession. These evaluations ensure the honored attorneys are truly among the best in their fields.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. For a free consultation, call (800) 818-1818. Available 24/7.

