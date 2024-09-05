Rock Creek Foundation Announces Continued Growth And Expansion Following Successful Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Rock Creek Foundation , a staple of support for individuals with intellectual disabilities and mental illness in Montgomery County, MD and the Greater Washington DC region, is proud to announce continued growth and expansion initiatives on the heels of its successful gala event in April. The Foundation continues to enhance its service capacity and expand its reach, furthering its mission and commitment to the community.

Since the gala, Rock Creek Foundation has made considerable strides in expanding its residential services. The organization was awarded a 15-bed expansion of our Residential Rehabilitation Program (nine in Montgomery County and six in Prince George's County). This is specifically the first bed expansion in Montgomery County in over 30 years. Additionally, these properties are uniquely single occupancy per room and gender neutral.

In line with its mission to promote independence and meaningful lives, Rock Creek Foundation plans to expand its supported employment program this fiscal year. The organization will be expanding to youth-based services under the developmental disabilities administration.

Najla Wortham, MA LCPC , President of Rock Creek Foundation

has been accepted into the 2025 Connecting Our Region's Execs (CORE) program of Leadership Montgomery , a program dedicated to fostering cross-sector collaboration to tackle complex issues in Montgomery County and build thriving, inclusive communities. "Since our inception in 1973, Rock Creek Foundation has been dedicated to offering comprehensive care and striving for the independence of the individuals we support. Our recent gala was not just a celebration of our past achievements but a launch pad for our future endeavors. We are excited about our expansion efforts and the positive impact we will continue to make in our community," said Najla Wortham.

The Foundation's Residential Rehabilitation Program (RRP) continues to demonstrate success in providing supportive counseling and rehabilitative treatment to individuals previously hospitalized due to mental health diagnoses. A notable success story includes Mr. A, who was admitted to RCF's RRP in November 2022. Mr. A has achieved psychiatric stability, learned independent living skills, and secured part-time employment at a local Giant Foods. He has successfully maintained this employment for six months while remaining stable in the community.

Rock Creek Foundation has also increased its engagement in community events, reflecting its commitment to education and collaboration. The organization participated in the Prince George's County LBHA Expo on May 11, 2024, and joined Family Fun Day on June 15, 2024, with Tree of Hope Association and Positive Recovery. These events provided opportunities for the Foundation to educate the community about its history and services while building ties with other health providers. The Foundation's Day Program has initiated a new volunteer-based partnership with GROWN@Pope Farm in Gaithersburg. Participants engage in farming, planting and agriculture education. This ongoing partnership ensures bi-monthly participation from Rock Creek's Day Program, fostering community engagement and skill-building.

About Us

Rock Creek Foundation

is an innovative nonprofit established in 1973 specializing in providing exceptional care for individuals with intellectual disabilities and/or severe and persistent mental illness. Rock Creek stands out for its dual-licensed capabilities, addressing both intellectual disabilities and mental health needs. Operating in the Maryland/DC area, Rock Creek emphasizes creating meaningful lives and independence for its clients, offering a range of services through group homes and day programs.

