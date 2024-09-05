SEALSQ Demonstrates Enhanced Iot Security With ESP32 And Vaultic292 Secure Element For Matter Commissioning Process

Geneva, Switzerland – September 5, 2024: SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum hardware and software products, today announced that it has released a new video showcasing an in-depth demonstration of the Matter commissioning process using the ESP32 microcontroller and SEALSQ's VaultIC292 Secure Element. This demonstration is specifically tailored to enhance security and simplify deployment for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

In the video, SEALSQ demonstrates the powerful integration of ESP32, a widely adopted low-cost, low-power microcontroller equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, with the VaultIC292 Secure Element. This combination provides an unparalleled level of security for IoT devices, making them more robust and resilient to evolving threats.

The Matter protocol, developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), is a standardized communication protocol designed to ensure seamless and secure connectivity across a wide range of smart home devices, regardless of the manufacturer or platform. SEALSQ's VaultIC292 Secure Element plays a crucial role in this ecosystem by enabling secure key storage, cryptographic operations, and device authentication, all of which are vital for adhering to Matter's stringent security requirements.

The demonstration walks viewers through the commissioning process, where an IoT device is securely onboarded onto a Matter-enabled network. It highlights the critical importance of secure elements in preventing unauthorized access, data breaches, and compromised communications, ensuring IoT ecosystems remain resilient and protected.

“SEALSQ's VaultIC292 Secure Element, combined with the flexibility of the ESP32 microcontroller, provides a comprehensive solution for IoT device manufacturers who want to meet the security demands of today's connected world,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ.“Our demonstration underscores the ease with which secure Matter-compatible devices can be deployed, thanks to our integrated security expertise.”

This latest video exemplifies SEALSQ's commitment to driving innovation in secure IoT solutions and shows how its collaboration with leading microcontroller technologies like ESP32 enables the seamless, secure deployment of IoT devices in the rapidly evolving Matter ecosystem.

To watch the full demonstration video and learn more about SEALSQ's IoT security solutions, visit

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit

