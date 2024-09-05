Stelia And Ori Industries Unleash AI's Limitless Potential With New Infrastructure Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Stelia, the AI acceleration platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Ori Industries, the AI-native cloud provider. This collaboration is transforming the AI infrastructure landscape, addressing the impending data tsunami brought by AI and emerging technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and machine to machine (M2M) data.

The partnership between Stelia and Ori Industries delivers three critical outcomes for businesses embracing AI:

Stelia

Continue Reading

Our combined platform bridges the gap between cutting-edge AI and established systems, creating a cohesive technological environment for AI teams. This integration facilitates a smooth transition into the AI era, enabling businesses to maximise existing investments while embracing the full potential of AI innovation.The Stelia-Ori partnership dramatically compresses the AI development timeline, enabling businesses to transform conceptual AI into market-ready solutions in a fraction of the traditional time. This acceleration acts as a catalyst for innovation, allowing companies to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving AI landscapeBy integrating Stelia's DawnLink with Ori's compute infrastructure, we've created an AI ecosystem that grows with ambition. This solution eliminates traditional performance bottlenecks, allowing AI applications to scale from edge devices to global networks without boundaries.

"Stelia's DawnLink, integrated with Ori's cloud, redefines AI infrastructure," said Tobias Hooton, CEO at Stelia. "Our combined platform enables petabit-scale data flow between AI supercomputers and legacy networks, eliminating traditional bottlenecks. Together our proposition delivers unrestricted AI model deployment, from edge to core, with code-native control. Beyond bridging AI and internet - we've created an acceleration platform that transforms conceptual AI into deployable, scalable solutions. We're giving AI a pair of seven-league boots."

The Stelia-Ori partnership addresses key challenges for AI teams, providing solutions that:

associated with traditional internet infrastructure, enabling more efficient AI operations., ensuring compatibility with evolving AI and network standards.across global networks, reducing latency and improving user experience.specifically designed for AI data and models, enhancing protection in complex computing environments."

Mahdi Yahya, CEO of Ori Industries noted "Our partnership with Stelia redefines AI infrastructure," said Mahdi Yahya, CEO of Ori Industries. "By fusing Ori's cloud with Stelia's DawnLink, we're revolutionizing how AI interacts with the digital ecosystem. This solution enables true AI scaling from edge to global networks, dramatically accelerating innovation cycles. Together we are offering verticalized AI infrastructure integrating GPU power with advanced software orchestration, enabling AI teams to rapidly deploy and efficiently scale their models at any stage of development. This collaboration unlocks the full potential of distributed intelligence, paving the way for previously unimaginable AI applications."

The combined Stelia-Ori solution is designed to cater to a wide range of customers, from AI development teams to enterprises embarking on AI initiatives. It offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing customers to scale their AI operations from edge devices to continent-spanning networks.

Meet the Stelia executive team at the AI Hardware and Edge AI Summit in San Jose, CA from 10-12th September.



For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your organization, please visit

or contact [email protected]



About Stelia:

Stelia is building a global AI acceleration platform to enable limitless potential at an inflection point in compute infrastructure. By fusing the classic and new AI-focused Internet, Stelia is empowering cloud service providers and AI teams to harness the full power of distributed intelligence, unlocking protocol-led innovation without boundaries.

About Ori Industries:

Ori is building the backbone of the AI era so that the technology of tomorrow can advance our world. Ori believes that the promise of AI will be determined by how effectively AI teams can acquire and deploy the resources they need to train, serve, and scale their models. Ori is the ideal partner for AI teams, offering a seamless, end-to-end platform that not only provides the essential GPU compute power but also a software layer designed to optimize the use of these resources. By delivering comprehensive, AI-native infrastructure that fundamentally improves how software interacts with hardware, Ori is driving the future of AI.

Media Contact:

Paul Morrison, Chief Marketing Officer [email protected]

+44 0203 151 0644

SOURCE Stelia