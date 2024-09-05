Dresner Advisory Publishes 2024 Modelops, AI, Data Science, And Machine Learning Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Current deployment of AI, Data Science, and Machine use cases remains limited but diverse, with strong expectations of future growth, according to the 2024 AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning Study, part of the Dresner Advisory Wisdom of Crowds® series of research.



AI, data science, and machine learning (AI/DS/ML) includes statistics, modeling, machine learning, neural networks, and data to analyze facts to make predictions about future or otherwise unknown events. Key use cases of customer segmentation, demand forecasting, and customer lifetime value are areas with significant potential.

"Our 11th annual AI/DS/ML report reflects the growing significance of these technologies as organizations seek to enhance operations, improve forecasting, and drive innovation," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "A notable trend is the rapid expansion of generative AI. Organizations are increasingly incorporating generative AI into their operations, with a marked rise in production use, experimental applications, and planned adoption over the next 12 months."

The company also published a companion market study on ModelOps, the set of practices, processes, and technologies used to manage and operationalize machine learning models throughout their life cycle. ModelOps includes but is not limited to Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) models including Large Language models (LLM) as well as less-complex analytical and decision-intelligence models.

The 3rd annual ModelOps Market Study examines the management and governance of AI and machine learning models, and the operational priorities for maximizing the value of these technologies. ModelOps is essential for ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of AI, data science, and generative AI initiatives, providing the framework for managing model life cycles, scalability, and performance.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser.

Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

