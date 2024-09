Rail Vision Granted U.S. Patent For AI-Powered Railway Obstacle Detection System, Revolutionizing Rail Safety

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ra'anana, Israel, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) (the“Company”), a company at the forefront of revolutionizing railway safety and the data-related market, recently announced the approval of its U.S. patent for a cutting-edge AI-based railway obstacle detection system by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in August. This milestone reflects Rail Vision's unwavering commitment to advancing railway safety through revolutionary technology, poised to reshape the industry.

The newly patented system combines advanced electro-optical imaging with artificial intelligence, offering innovative protection against obstacles on and off rail tracks. Through advanced AI algorithms, including deep learning and convolutional neural networks, the system provides real-time analysis of the railway path, detecting potential hazards with unprecedented accuracy. This technology significantly enhances awareness for train drivers and operators alike, aiming to preserve business continuity by dramatically reducing collisions and improving safety for freight and passengers.

“Receiving this patent validates the innovative strength of our technology and marks a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize railway safety,” said Shahar Hania, CEO of Rail Vision.“Our AI-powered system is designed to detect obstacles and deliver real-time actionable insights that help prevent accidents before they happen. We believe that this is more than just a safety measure; it's a transformative leap for the railway industry."

Key Features of the Patent include:



Advanced Electro-Optical Imaging: Utilizes single spectrum or multispectral imaging to capture comprehensive visuals of the train's pathway and its surroundings.



AI-Driven Image Processing: Incorporates deep learning through convolutional neural networks to precisely determine the railway path and detect potential obstacles along and near the path.

Enhanced Safety Measures: Aims to dramatically reduce collision risks, thereby increasing the safety of rail operations.



About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is a technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The Company has developed cutting-edge, artificial intelligence-based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The Company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality. For more information, please visit

