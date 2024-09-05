Five Below Brings Spooktacular Savings To Halloween With Must-Haves Starting At Just $1

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Whether you're searching for the perfect costume, eerie decorations, or spooky accessories, Five Below is the one-stop shop for Halloween with unbeatable value and prices that will have you screaming (for joy!)









PHILADELPHIA, PA, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below , Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is bringing the fun to Halloween with everything you need to celebrate in style and with savings that will have the whole family doing the“Monster Mash.” From dazzling decorations to this year's hottest costumes, Five Below has all the Halloween essentials to create unforgettable memories without breaking the bank.



“Halloween is all about fun, creativity, and self-expression – the one night of the year where everyone gets to be whatever and whoever they want, while letting loose with family and friends,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Five Below.“Whether you're looking for a costume that delights or frights, need to stock up on candy for the upcoming brigade of trick-or-treaters, or want to find home and yard décor to get family, friends and neighbors in the Halloween spirit, Five Below has got you covered this spooky season.”

Five Below's massive and affordable 2024 Halloween product lineup includes:



Costumes for Every Goblin & Ghoul – Unleash your alter-ego with costumes that every member of the family will love – including those with four legs! Whether you're looking to captivate or cause shrieks of fear, Five Below has the hottest costume trends of 2024 at savings you'll love.



Spooky Everyday Style – Show your personal style and rock a spooktacular look that's sure to turn heads with graphic tees , loungewear, hoodies and ballcaps featuring Halloween-inspired designs and some of the most beloved spooky franchises – like Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, The Addams family and more!



Frightfully Fun Décor – Transform any space into a haunted haven with affordable and eye-catching decorations for inside and outside your home. Skeletons, animatronic decor, neon lighting, oversized spiders and spiderwebs, stacking pumpkins, tombstones and more make it easy to fright and delight. In our Five Beyond shop, giant inflatables bring the fun with a 4ft LED indoor/outdoor pumpkin for only $10, an extra-large flame glow pumpkin for only $12 and a giant 7ft haunted archway for just $18. Big scares at small prices!



Finish the Fright – Complete your own Halloween look with the perfect finishing touches and must-have makeup and accessories such as mix n' match masks, wigs, wearables and more, all starting at $2. From Friday the 13th to celebrating Dia De Los Muertos, all starting at just $2.25. Get the killer looks for less!

Monster Munchies – Satisfy your sweet tooth with the sweetest candy deals and specialty treats – like freeze dried horror candy, eyeball hot cocoa bombs, and zombie Takis – as well as the classic Halloween candy (Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Snickers, Sour Patch Kids, M&M's) trick-or-treaters demand at unbeatable value.



All new this season, Five Below is unveiling an expanded and amazing experience in over 50 select stores, featuring a“fright house” full of Halloween scares and fun. Go above and beyond with exclusive giant animatronics, killer outdoor inflatables, spine-tingling crawling spiders and over-the-top Halloween décor. This Halloween shop won't scare your budget!

With over 1,700 stores across the U.S., it's easy to shop Five Below's massive selection of Halloween essentials at unbeatable prices. Plus, with convenient buy-online-pick-up-in-store and home delivery options, Five Below takes the stress out of Halloween shopping.

To learn more about Five Below's Halloween collection and to find your nearest store, visit FiveBelow.com .

