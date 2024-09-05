Carmell Corporation Launches Skincare Partnership With Ladies Playbook To Support And Celebrate NFL Sports Community

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Carmell provides its revolutionary regenerative skincare through the first of its kind partnership with Ladies Playbook, an exclusive community dedicated to providing support, information, and the connections needed for National League (“NFL”) families to thrive.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX), a bio-aesthetics company focused on skin and hair (“Company” or“Carmell”), today announced a strategic partnership with Ladies Playbook, an exclusive community dedicated to providing support, information, and the connections for an NFL family to thrive wherever their football career takes them.



The NFL is the most valuable sports franchise in the world, with annual revenues approaching $20 billion from 32 teams, collectively worth approximately $160 billion, according to Statista.

This partnership comes as the new NFL season kicks into full gear and as Carmell aims to accelerate the growth of its flagship brand, Carmell SecretomeTM, through the expansion of its direct-to-consumer and e-commerce customer channels as well as driving toward influential franchise initiatives like Ladies Playbook. Carmell SecretomeTM is a new approach to regenerative skincare and haircare that consists of a potent cocktail of proteins, peptides and bio-lipids extracted from allogeneic human platelets without the use of synthetic proteins.

“After spending 11 years in the NFL, I created Ladies Playbook as a space to help other women find all their needs conveniently in one place. Our partnership with Carmell enables NFL Ladies an opportunity to enhance their own skin health through bio-aesthetic derived products and the local MedSpa community,” said Atoya Burleson, Founder of Ladies Playbook.

Through this partnership, Carmell will showcase its commitment to skin health and education by hosting a series of events with key wives and girlfriends from the NFL community in various markets from Seattle, Minnesota, Miami and New York. Furthering its commitment, Carmell and Ladies Playbook will also build omni-channel opportunities to feature both brands across social media, ladiesplaybook.com, and digital platforms leading to the Ladies Playbook Awards in New Orleans – Super Bowl LIX.

“We understand the importance of skin health and its impact on internal systems that are imperative to our overall health and well-being, many of the ambassadors are playing within their homes. The alignment between our brands is rooted in our focus on a revolutionary approach to regenerative skincare that utilizes human biology vs. synthetic chemistry to target the five pathways of skin aging to support skin and hair health. While our technology is impressive, what's equally impressive is what is not in the bottle. In our goal for Carmell SecretomeTM to be the best skincare in the market, we developed a list of 14 excipients that will never be found in our products. We call them The Foul FourteenTM. By excluding these excipients from our products, we ensure our products are just as nature intended and nothing more. From being on the field, to traveling between games, running their own businesses and more, we are excited to provide products to the Ladies Playbook community to support skin health with no harsh chemicals, no pore-clogging goo, no artificial dyes and no fake fragrances,” said Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of Carmell.

About Carmell

Carmell is a bio-aesthetics company that utilizes the Carmell SecretomeTM to support skin and hair health. The Carmell SecretomeTM consists of a potent cocktail of proteins, peptides and bio-lipids extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved tissue banks. Over the past seven years, the Company has extensively tested the technology underpinning the Carmell SecretomeTM. Additionally, the Company has developed a novel microemulsion formulation that enables the delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul FourteenTM, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. The Company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. All products are tailored to meet the demanding technical requirements of professional care providers and discerning retail consumers. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Bryan Cassaday, CFO

