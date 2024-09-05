Global Phenylethanol Market To Reach A Valuation Of USD 2.9 Billion By 2034, FMI Projection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The phenylethanol in the United States is set to grow at a 12.6% CAGR through 2034, driven by increasing consumer demand for natural and organic products. Sourced from roses, phenylethanol fits well with this trend, as its natural aroma and flavor make it ideal for use in perfumes, cosmetics, personal care items, and food products. The growing preference for eco-friendly ingredients is fueling market expansion across fragrances and flavors. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global phenylethanol market size will reach a valuation of USD 1.9 billion in 2024, driven by emergence of new applications. The trend is set to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 4.4% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching USD 2.9 billion by 2034. There is a growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions made from natural and biodegradable materials, as environmental concerns escalate.

Country-wise Insights The below table showcases revenues in terms of the top 5 leading countries, spearheaded by China and the United States. The countries will lead the market through 2034.

Countries Forecast CAGRs from 2024 to 2034 The United States 12.6% Germany 10.8% China 12.8% Japan 4.7% Australia and New Zealand 2.9%

The natural origin of phenylethanol makes it a suitable ingredient for fragrances used in sustainable packaging materials, including paper based packaging, bio-plastics, and compostable films, aligning with the efforts of industry towards sustainability.

Digitalization is revolutionizing the fragrance and flavor industry, offering opportunities for innovation, efficiency, and customer engagement. Integration of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT enabled devices, and blockchain can enhance supply chain visibility, product quality control, and personalized marketing efforts, fueling the market growth.

Stringent health and safety regulations, along with increasing consumer awareness, are driving companies to prioritize product safety and quality standards. Phenylethanol suppliers can differentiate themselves by adhering to strict manufacturing practices, obtaining relevant certifications, and providing comprehensive safety data to reassure customers and comply with regulatory requirements.

The clean beauty movement, which advocates for products free from potentially harmful ingredients, is gaining momentum globally. The natural and non-toxic properties of phenylethanol, position it as a preferred ingredient in clean beauty and personal care products, including natural perfumes, organic skincare, and sulfate free shampoos, driving demand within this segment.

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing ethical and sustainable purchasing decisions, favoring brands that demonstrate social responsibility and ethical sourcing practices.

Buy Now:

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



Global phenylethanol market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The market in China to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% through 2034.

By form, the powder segment to account for a share of 33.2% in 2024.

The market in the United States will expand at a CAGR of 12.6% through 2034. By end use application, the good grade segment to account for a share of 35.9% in 2024.

“Phenylethanol suppliers can implementing transparent and ethical supply chains, supporting fair trade practices, and investing in community development initiatives,” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights









The phenylethanol market is influenced by various drivers and challenges that shape its growth and demand. Here's an overview of the key Prominent Drivers:

Increasing Demand in the Cosmetics Industry:

Phenylethanol is widely used as a preservative and fragrance component in perfumes, lotions, and other personal care products. The growing cosmetics and personal care industry is a significant driver of phenylethanol demand.

Rising Interest in Natural Ingredients:

Consumers are leaning towards natural and organic ingredients in beauty products. Phenylethanol, being naturally found in roses and other plants, aligns with this trend, driving its adoption in natural and eco-friendly product lines.

Growth in the Pharmaceutical Sector:

Phenylethanol is used as a preservative in pharmaceuticals, especially in injections and vaccines. The rising global demand for healthcare products is boosting its usage.

Food and Beverage Industry Application:

Its role as a flavoring agent , particularly in beverages and food products, supports market growth. The demand for flavor-enhancing compounds in the food and beverage industry is on the rise.

Expanding Perfume and Fragrance Industry:

Phenylethanol is a key ingredient in various perfumes due to its rose-like scent. The growth of the luxury perfume industry adds momentum to the market.

Challenges Faced by the Phenylethanol Market:

Stringent Regulatory Restrictions:

Many regions have strict regulations around the use of chemical compounds in cosmetics and food. Regulatory bodies impose limits on phenylethanol usage, which can hinder market expansion.

Health and Safety Concerns:

Overuse of phenylethanol in skincare and cosmetic products has been linked to allergic reactions and skin sensitivity in some individuals, posing a potential threat to market growth.

Competition from Alternative Preservatives:

The rise of alternative natural preservatives and synthetic chemicals that offer similar or better functionality at a lower cost is creating competition for phenylethanol, which may restrict its growth.

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices:

Phenylethanol can be derived from both natural and synthetic sources. The cost of raw materials, especially natural sources like roses, can fluctuate due to environmental and economic factors, impacting production costs and market stability.

Environmental and Sustainability Challenges:

The production of synthetic phenylethanol, especially when derived from petrochemical sources, faces scrutiny for environmental impacts. Companies are under pressure to adopt sustainable practices, which can increase costs.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the phenylethanol market are Vigon International, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, LyondellBasell Industries, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Ethernis Fine Chemicals, and Novorate Biotech Co. Ltd., among others.

Company Portfolio



Symrise AG is a leading supplier of fragrances, flavors, and active ingredients for the food, beverage, and personal care industries. The company offers Phenylethanol as a versatile fragrance ingredient, providing floral and rose like notes to perfumes, colognes, and toiletries. Their Phenylethanol formulations are tailored to meet the specific requirements of customers in the fragrance industry. LyondellBasell Industries is a multinational chemical company specializing in plastics, chemicals, and refining. The company produces Phenylethanol as a chemical intermediate for various applications, including fragrances, solvents, and pharmaceuticals. Their Phenylethanol is used in the synthesis of fragrance compounds, pharmaceutical ingredients, and specialty chemicals.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global phenylethanol market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the phenylethanol market, the market is segmented on the basis of form (powder, liquid), and end use application (feed grade, food grade, cosmetic grade, pharma grade, industrial grade), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa).

Browse full Report:

Segmentation Analysis of the Phenylethanol Market

By Form:



Powder Liquid

By End Use Application:



Feed Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Pharma Grade Industrial Grade



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East and Africa



German Translation:

Die globale Marktgröße für Phenylethanol wird im Jahr 2024 eine Bewertung von 1,9 Mrd. USD erreichen, angetrieben durch das Aufkommen neuer Anwendungen. Der Trend wird neue Möglichkeiten für den Markt schaffen, was zu einer prognostizierten CAGR von 4,4 % zwischen 2024 und 2034 und 2034 und 2,9 Mrd. USD bis 2034 führen wird. Die Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Verpackungslösungen aus natürlichen und biologisch abbaubaren Materialien wächst, da die Umweltbedenken zunehmen.

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Die folgende Tabelle zeigt die Umsätze in Bezug auf die Top 5 der führenden Länder, angeführt von China und den Vereinigten Staaten. Die Länder werden bis 2034 marktführend sein.

Länder Prognose der CAGRs von 2024 bis 2034 Die Vereinigten Staaten 12.60 % Deutschland 10.80 % China 12.80 % Japan 4.70 % Australien und Neuseeland 2.90 %

Der natürliche Ursprung von Phenylethanol macht es zu einem geeigneten Inhaltsstoff für Duftstoffe, die in nachhaltigen Verpackungsmaterialien verwendet werden, einschließlich papierbasierter Verpackungen, Biokunststoffe und kompostierbarer Folien, die mit den Bemühungen der Industrie um Nachhaltigkeit übereinstimmen.

Die Digitalisierung revolutioniert die Duft- und Aromenindustrie und bietet Möglichkeiten für Innovation, Effizienz und Kundenbindung. Die Integration digitaler Technologien wie künstliche Intelligenz, IoT-fähige Geräte und Blockchain kann die Transparenz der Lieferkette, die Qualitätskontrolle der Produkte und personalisierte Marketingbemühungen verbessern und das Marktwachstum ankurbeln.

Strenge Gesundheits- und Sicherheitsvorschriften sowie ein zunehmendes Bewusstsein der Verbraucher veranlassen Unternehmen, Produktsicherheits- und Qualitätsstandards zu priorisieren. Phenylethanol-Lieferanten können sich durch die Einhaltung strenger Herstellungspraktiken differenzieren, relevante Zertifizierungen erhalten und umfassende Sicherheitsdaten bereitstellen, um die Kunden zu beruhigen und die gesetzlichen Anforderungen zu erfüllen.

Die Clean-Beauty-Bewegung, die sich für Produkte einsetzt, die frei von potenziell schädlichen Inhaltsstoffen sind, gewinnt weltweit an Dynamik. Die natürlichen und ungiftigen Eigenschaften von Phenylethanol positionieren es als bevorzugten Inhaltsstoff in sauberen Schönheits- und Körperpflegeprodukten, einschließlich natürlicher Parfüms, organischer Hautpflege und sulfatfreier Shampoos, und treiben die Nachfrage in diesem Segment an.

Die Verbraucher legen zunehmend Wert auf ethische und nachhaltige Kaufentscheidungen und bevorzugen Marken, die soziale Verantwortung und ethische Beschaffungspraktiken zeigen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie



Der globale Phenylethanolmarkt wurde im Jahr 2023 auf 1,6 Mrd. USD geschätzt.

Von 2019 bis 2023 stieg die Marktnachfrage mit einer CAGR von 7,4 %.

Der Markt in China wird bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 12,8 % wachsen.

Bezogen auf die Form soll das Pulversegment im Jahr 2024 einen Anteil von 33,2 % ausmachen.

Der Markt in den Vereinigten Staaten wird bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 12,6 % wachsen. Nach Endanwendung wird das Segment der guten Noten im Jahr 2024 einen Anteil von 35,9 % ausmachen.

"Phenylethanol-Lieferanten können transparente und ethische Lieferketten implementieren, faire Handelspraktiken unterstützen und in Initiativen zur Entwicklung der Gemeinschaft investieren", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Der Phenylethanolmarkt wird von verschiedenen Treibern und Herausforderungen beeinflusst, die sein Wachstum und seine Nachfrage prägen. Hier ist ein Überblick über die wichtigsten prominenten Treiber:

Steigende Nachfrage in der Kosmetikindustrie:

Phenylethanol wird häufig als Konservierungs- und Duftkomponente in Parfüms, Lotionen und anderen Körperpflegeprodukten verwendet. Die wachsende Kosmetik- und Körperpflegeindustrie ist ein wesentlicher Treiber für die Nachfrage nach Phenylethanol.

Steigendes Interesse an natürlichen Inhaltsstoffen:

Die Verbraucher tendieren zu natürlichen und biologischen Inhaltsstoffen in Schönheitsprodukten. Phenylethanol, das natürlicherweise in Rosen und anderen Pflanzen vorkommt, entspricht diesem Trend und treibt seine Einführung in natürlichen und umweltfreundlichen Produktlinien voran.

Wachstum im Pharmabereich:

Phenylethanol wird als Konservierungsmittel in Arzneimitteln verwendet, insbesondere in Injektionen und Impfstoffen. Die weltweit steigende Nachfrage nach Gesundheitsprodukten führt zu einem Anstieg der Nutzung.

Anwendung in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie:

Seine Rolle als Aromastoff, insbesondere in Getränken und Lebensmitteln, unterstützt das Marktwachstum. Die Nachfrage nach geschmacksverstärkenden Verbindungen in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie steigt.

Expandierende Parfüm- und Duftindustrie:

Phenylethanol ist aufgrund seines rosenartigen Duftes ein wichtiger Bestandteil verschiedener Parfüms. Das Wachstum der Luxusparfümindustrie verleiht dem Markt Schwung.

Herausforderungen für den Phenylethanol-Markt:

Strenge regulatorische Beschränkungen:

In vielen Regionen gibt es strenge Vorschriften für die Verwendung chemischer Verbindungen in Kosmetika und Lebensmitteln. Die Regulierungsbehörden legen Beschränkungen für die Verwendung von Phenylethanol fest, was die Marktexpansion behindern kann.

Gesundheits- und Sicherheitsbedenken:

Der übermäßige Gebrauch von Phenylethanol in Hautpflege- und Kosmetikprodukten wurde bei einigen Personen mit allergischen Reaktionen und Hautempfindlichkeit in Verbindung gebracht, was eine potenzielle Bedrohung für das Marktwachstum darstellt.

Konkurrenz durch alternative Konservierungsstoffe:

Das Aufkommen alternativer natürlicher Konservierungsstoffe und synthetischer Chemikalien, die eine ähnliche oder bessere Funktionalität zu geringeren Kosten bieten, schafft Konkurrenz für Phenylethanol, was sein Wachstum einschränken kann.

Schwankende Rohstoffpreise:

Phenylethanol kann sowohl aus natürlichen als auch aus synthetischen Quellen gewonnen werden. Die Kosten für Rohstoffe, insbesondere für natürliche Quellen wie Rosen, können aufgrund von Umwelt- und Wirtschaftsfaktoren schwanken, was sich auf die Produktionskosten und die Marktstabilität auswirkt.

Herausforderungen in Bezug auf Umwelt und Nachhaltigkeit:

Die Herstellung von synthetischem Phenylethanol, insbesondere wenn es aus petrochemischen Quellen gewonnen wird, steht unter dem Prüfstand seiner Umweltauswirkungen. Unternehmen stehen unter dem Druck, nachhaltige Praktiken einzuführen, was die Kosten in die Höhe treiben kann.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Prominente Akteure auf dem Phenylethanolmarkt sind unter anderem Vigon International, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, LyondellBasell Industries, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Ethernis Fine Chemicals und Novorate Biotech Co. Ltd.

Unternehmensportfolio



Die Symrise AG ist ein führender Anbieter von Duft-, Aroma- und Wirkstoffen für die Lebensmittel-, Getränke- und Körperpflegeindustrie. Das Unternehmen bietet Phenylethanol als vielseitigen Duftstoff an, der Parfüms, Parfüms und Toilettenartikeln blumige und rosenartige Noten verleiht. Ihre Phenylethanol-Formulierungen sind auf die spezifischen Anforderungen der Kunden in der Duftstoffindustrie zugeschnitten. LyondellBasell Industries ist ein multinationales Chemieunternehmen, das sich auf Kunststoffe, Chemikalien und Raffinerien spezialisiert hat. Das Unternehmen stellt Phenylethanol als chemisches Zwischenprodukt für verschiedene Anwendungen her, darunter Duftstoffe, Lösungsmittel und Pharmazeutika. Ihr Phenylethanol wird bei der Synthese von Duftstoffen, pharmazeutischen Inhaltsstoffen und Spezialchemikalien verwendet.

Weitere wertvolle Erkenntnisse verfügbar

Future Market Insights bietet eine unvoreingenommene Analyse des globalen Phenylethanolmarktes und liefert historische Daten für 2019 bis 2023 und Prognosestatistiken von 2024 bis 2034.

Um die Chancen auf dem Phenylethanol-Markt zu verstehen, wird der Markt auf der Grundlage der Form (Pulver, Flüssigkeit) und der Endanwendung (Futtermittelqualität, Lebensmittelqualität, Kosmetikqualität, Pharmaqualität, Industriequalität) in sieben Hauptregionen (Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Südasien und Pazifik, Ostasien sowie Naher Osten und Afrika) segmentiert.

Segmentierungsanalyse des Phenylethanol-Marktes

Nach Formular:



Pulver Flüssigkeit

Nach Endanwendung



Futterqualität

Lebensmittelqualität

Kosmetische Qualität

Pharma-Qualität Industriequalität



Nach Region:



Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Westeuropa

Osteuropa

Südasien und Pazifik

Ostasien Naher Osten und Afrika



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global phenylalanine market size reached USD 660 Mn in 2021. The demand for phenylalanine in the market is estimated to reach USD 675 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 3% to 4% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The sales in the global acetoin natural market share are expected to spur at a CAGR of nearly 4% to 5% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032.

The global natural health product market size was valued at USD 23542.4 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% through 2033.

Global Natural Cotton Extract Market Value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% %. The market value is projected to increase from USD 13,196.3 Million in 2022 to USD 23,190.4 Million by 2032.

The Neohesperidine DC market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%. The market value is projected to increase from USD 588.4 million in 2023 to USD 1,053.7 million by 2033.

The demand for acidified whey protein is forecast to continue rising at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2023 and 2033, resulting in a projected market valuation of USD 406.6 million by 2033.

The global Calcium Caseinate sales are assessed to be worth USD 1,791.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3,082.8 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the assessment period of 2024 to 2034

The global Gelatin Substitutes market size is estimated to be worth USD 1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4.7 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% over the assessment period of 2024 to 2034

The Global Folic Acid market share is poised to reach a value of USD 627.5 million in 2024, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach USD 1,233.2 million by the year 2034.

Global Lactase sales are projected to rise at a 4.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and reach a sales valuation of USD 351.8 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube