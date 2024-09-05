Repeat: Treatment.Com AI And University Of Edinburgh Join Forces To Transform Long-Term Care Services Across The UK

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Collaboration with World Leading University, University of Edinburgh



Multi-Million Dollar Transformative Project for Long-Term Care Future Partnering Opportunities



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“ ”) is pleased to announce it has signed a Collaborative Agreement with the University Court of the University of Edinburgh (“ University of Edinburgh ”). The University of Edinburgh is looking to utilize Treatment's proprietary Global Library of Medicine (“GLM”) to jointly build applications within the“SET4 Systems Engineering to Transform Transitions In Health and Social Care innovation initiative” (“SET4”).

World Leading University

Treatment is partnering with the University of Edinburgh, recently acknowledged as amongst the world's top universities by The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for its contribution to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. In the 2024 rankings, the University of Edinburgh achieved joint 1st in the world for SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure. Edinburgh Innovations, the University of Edinburgh's commercialisation service, has attracted £107.6m (USD$142m) of investment, whilst industrial and translational research projects have brought in a further £91.9m (USD$121m) of funding.

Multi-Million Dollar Transformative Project for Long-Term Care

SET4 is an exciting multi-million dollar programme under development in the Usher Institute within the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine at the University of Edinburgh. It represents an innovation hub initiative including all relevant stakeholders, designed to deliver innovative data-driven solutions which improve problematic transitions in health and social care for people living within Multiple Long Term Conditions (MLTC). Whilst initially focused on specific communities in Scotland, the goal now is to deliver meaningful change with sufficient evidence to enable wider adoption across the UK National Health Service (NHS), other social care settings and beyond.

Further Opportunities

Beyond SET4, the parties will also work together to explore other relevant collaborative and commercial opportunities to positively impact healthcare system efficiency and enhanced care for patients.

Kevin Peterson MD, MPH, FRCS(Ed), FAAFP, Chairman and Chief Medical Officer of AI says:“As a global leading university for industry and innovation, the University of Edinburgh provides a powerful academic partner for Treatment AI in our mission to improve clinical care using artificial intelligence. We are delighted and proud to work with Edinburgh Innovations to discover new ways of improving the lives of people initially in Scotland and subsequently across the world.”

Julie Jacko Ph.D., Dean of Innovation and Engagement for the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine at University of Edinburgh comments: "Catalysing the transformation of health in UK society and globally is central to the mission of the Usher Institute. By prioritising people, populations and their data, the Usher Institute is at the forefront of discovery and innovation. Our partnership with AI will amplify the impact of our work, ensuring that health and wellbeing is improved for generations to come.”

Further, the Company announces that it has amended the marketing/investor relations agreement with LEIT Media Ltd. (“LEIT”), as previously announced by the Company on July 2, 2024. Pursuant to the amended agreement, Treatment will provide an additional amount of 250,000 Euro to LEIT for the marketing campaign and the campaign will continue to focus on the German speaking investor community.

About AI Inc.

AI is a company utilizing AI and best clinical practices to positively disrupt the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. Over the past 7+ years and with the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). Providing highly qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, the GLM delivers >92%+ accuracy on first diagnosis as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctor, nurse or pharmacist) reduce their administrative burden; create more time for needed face to face patient appointments and has the propensity for greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment also focuses on the next generation of healthcare professionals supporting Medical and Nursing schools, utilizing the GLM to help enhance the practical clinical skills of their students. Treatment's GLM platform also brings the possibility of health equity and inclusion for disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment's products and services, please email:

About University of Edinburgh/Edinburgh Innovations

The University of Edinburgh is a global university, rooted in Scotland. We are globally recognised for our research, development and innovation and we have provided world-class teaching to our students for more than 425 years. We are the largest university in Scotland, with more than 49,480 students and 18,650 staff. We are a founding member of the UK's Russell Group of leading research universities and a member of the League of European Research Universities. Edinburgh Innovations is the University of Edinburgh's commercialisation service. We bring University of Edinburgh research to industry, working to identify ideas with value, and facilitating the process of bringing them to life in real-world applications. We make ideas work for a better world. Find out more on our website

Contact: If you would like to find out more about Edinburgh University's innovation and engagement initiatives, please contact: Megan Welford, Communications Manager, Edinburgh Innovations, ... ; Call:+ 44 7721 120217.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

...

For media inquiries, contact: ...

Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

