Bridgeline Partners With Product Genius Technology For Patented Search Functionality For The Fastener Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announces its partnership with Product Genius Technology, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the fastener industry. Bridgeline's HawkSearch AI will leverage the solutions provider's to enhance customer engagement and drive sales within the fastener eCommerce sector.



The partnership will allow HawkSearch to be the first to with the patented Product Genius TechnologyTM, an application that simplifies the search, sort, and display of complex product categories, such as fasteners. HawkSearch is a recognized leader in site search technology, offering tailored AI solutions that help customers find the right results. Together, the partners aim to increase conversions for eCommerce sites with large and complicated product catalogs.

Product Genius Technology has decades of experience in the fastener industry. This partnership gives users in the fastener sector easy access to this patented search application, enhancing the customer experience and streamlining the purchasing process. The patented Product Genius TechnologyTM eliminates the use of filtering systems that lead to an overall poor customer experience.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, "Our partnership with Product Genius Technology is a crucial component in our strategy to broaden our market presence within the fastener industry and enhance product discovery for customers. We are committed to delivering a superior search solution that meets the evolving needs of online shoppers, particularly in specialized sectors like fasteners."

Cris A. Young, Founder & CEO at Product Genius Technology, remarked, "By integrating our patented technology with HawkSearch, we enhance the ability to bring fastener search experience to consumers, aligning with our dedication to always keeping the human experience at the center of every solution we build. Together, we are set to deliver intuitive search results to improve the shopping experience for our clients in the fastener industry."

