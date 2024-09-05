SASOL LIMITED: APPOINTMENT OF A COMPANY SECRETARY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited (JSE), are advised that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company has appointed Ms Elizna Viljoen as Sasol's Group Company Secretary with effect from 1 January 2025.

Elizna will be joining Sasol from Anglo American where she has been leading the company secretarial teams of Anglo American South Africa and Anglo American Platinum.

With over 23 years of expertise in the company secretarial field, both in consulting and in-house roles, Elizna has been involved in a wide range of corporate transactions across the industrial, mining, information technology and telecommunications sectors.

Elizna holds a B.Com in Marketing Management degree and is a Fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute of South Africa (FCIS).

She also is a member of the Advisory Committee of the JSE.

The Board is of the view that Elizna has the necessary expertise and experience to carry out the responsibilities of this role, in accordance with the JSE Listing Requirements.



On behalf of the Board and the Company, Ms Muriel Dube, the Lead Independent Director said: "We are pleased to welcome Ms Elizna Viljoen to Sasol. Elizna's extensive experience in the company secretarial field gives us confidence that she will add great value to the work of the Board".

Ms Helaine Joubert, the Deputy Group Company Secretary will continue to act as Group Company Secretary of the Company until 31 December 2024.

Ms Dube added: "We are most grateful to Helaine for the contribution she has been making to the Board".

