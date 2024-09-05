Cogitate Announces Partnership With One Inc To Enhance Digital Payment Solution Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -Customers Gain a Seamless Experience by Unifying All Payment Flows into One Comprehensive Platform-

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate , a provider of cloud-native core policy, billing, and claim applications for insurers, is pleased to announce its partnership with One Inc , the leading digital payments for the insurance industry. Cogitate has integrated One Inc's best-in-class digital payment processing with DigitalEdge Insurance to help ensure a frictionless experience, merging all payment flows into one comprehensive platform for its customers.

This partnership simplifies a crucial part of the payment process, which has grown more complex due to the evolving digital insurance landscape and economic changes. These challenges require enhanced due diligence which Cogitate and One Inc are addressing to create a more efficient and modern policyholder experience.

The integration of One Inc's PremiumPay ® and ClaimsPay ® with DigitalEdge Policy, Billing, and Claims allows Cogitate's insurance customers to offer the latest funds transfer options to their policyholders, including mobile options such as Venmo and PayPal, and other direct payments. Whether paying a premium or receiving a claim payment, convenience and security are key to the policyholder's positive digital experience. Policyholders are at varying stages of digital sophistication and have personal preferences about how they transfer and receive funds. We are making it possible for our customers to tailor these personalized experiences at scale.

"This integration with One Inc enables insurers to customize and personalize the user experience by allowing the payment method of choice. This aligns with our goal of exemplary user experience across our policy, billing, and claims solutions, and we see a great future with One Inc.," shares Arvind Kaushal, CEO of Cogitate.

"Cogitate's commitment to delivering top-tier products that meet the evolving needs of their customers perfectly aligns with our vision for the future of insurance," said Ian Drysdale, CEO of One Inc. "We deeply value Cogitate's confidence in our digital payment solutions, which underscores the vital role they play in the modern insurance landscape. DigitalEdge will streamline these processes, making products readily available to help tackle industry challenges and significantly enhance the customer experience."

Today, Cogitate's DigitalEdge Insurance Platform integrates with over 60 third-party solutions and data partners to bring a unified, streamlined user experience to all stakeholders.

About One Inc:

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit .

About Cogitate

The Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform digitalizes insurance across the value chain, offering insurance carriers, MGAs, wholesale brokers, and program administrators a smooth transition to cloud-native, data-driven core underwriting, policy, billing, and claim applications. The unified insurance platform unlocks the value of first-party data and advances the power of third-party data for profitable growth, superior risk selection, and a streamlined, modern user experience.

Backed by more than 100 combined years of comprehensive experience and domain knowledge, our products are uniquely designed to meet the needs of insurance businesses of every size. Find out how Cogitate maintains 100% client retention at .

Media Contact:

Pam Simpson

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Cogitate