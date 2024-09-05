Sagemedic Corp. Announces Formation Of Its Scientific And Medical Advisory Board To Significantly Advance Precision Medicine For Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SageMedic Corp (also known as 'SAGE'), a Silicon Valley-based rising star in cancer diagnostics, is excited to announce the formation of its Scientific and Medical Advisory Board (SAB). Comprised of distinguished authorities in cancer research and medical and surgical oncology, the board reflects SageMedic's commitment to significantly enhance the precision of cancer diagnostics by enabling oncologists to more effectively tailor therapies to individual patient needs.



William Cance, MD , former Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at the American Cancer Society, leads the Scientific and Medical Advisory Board. According to Dr. Cance, "Cancer poses profound challenges, with many advancements offering only marginal benefits to patients. However, SAGE's innovative approach-testing cancer therapy options on the patient's own live tumor tissue with in vitro results in just 7-10 days-holds the promise of a transformational advancement in precision medicine with dramatically improved patient outcomes."

Jorg Dietrich, MD, PhD, MBA , Director of the Cancer & Neurotoxicity Clinic and Brain Repair Research Program at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Harvard Medical School, is a leading voice in glioblastoma, brain tumor biology, and cancer therapy.

Amer Karam, MD , Clinical Professor and Director of Robotic Surgery in Gynecologic Oncology at Stanford University, is an esteemed gynecologic oncologist with longstanding interest in chemosensitivity testing and expertise in minimally invasive cancer surgery, advising and collaborating with SAGE in ovarian cancer.

Scott Kopetz, MD, PhD , Deputy Chair for Translational Research in the Department of Gastrointestinal (GI) Medical Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center, is known for his translational research in gastrointestinal cancers, including in-vitro organoid models.

Priya Kumthekar, MD, Associate Professor of Neurology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, is focused on innovative therapeutic approaches for central nervous system (CNS) malignancies, including primary and metastatic brain tumors. Konstantinos Votanopoulos, MD, PhD , Professor of Surgery at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center and Director of the Organoid Research Center at Wake Forest University, collaborates with SAGE in predicting response to immuno-oncology therapeutics.

Chris Apfel, MD, MBA, Chair & CEO of SageMedic, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are honored to have such a prestigious group of key opinion leaders join our SAB.

Their unparalleled expertise will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in precision medicine to truly personalize therapies for cancer patients."

About SageMedic Corp:



SageMedic Corp is at the forefront of developing diagnostic solutions that significantly improve treatment outcomes in oncology. Through the innovative SAGE OncotestTM, an AI-augmented, in-vitro, live 3D microtumor approach, the company provides actionable insights that allow oncologists to devise personalized treatment strategies, enhancing the quality of life for cancer patients across the globe.

